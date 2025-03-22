Man Accused Of Fatally Shooting Rapper Trouble Sentenced To 20 Years

Jamichael Jones, the man accused of fatally shooting Atlanta rapper, Trouble, was sentenced to 20 years in prison after accepting a plea deal.

The trial was scheduled to get underway after the jury selection process was completed. Then Jones and his legal team decided to accept a plea deal in the case. His original charges were malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, second-degree criminal damage to property, and family violence simple battery. The plea deal allowed him to plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter in exchange for a lesser sentence.

The deadly altercation between Jones and Trouble, whose real name is Mariel Orr, happened on the morning of June 5, 2022. According to Fox5, Jones showed up to the apartment of his ex-girlfriend who was asleep beside the “She A Winner” rapper and proceeded to violently attack the woman. When Orr attempted to intervene, Jones shot him in the chest. He was rushed to Rockdale County Piedmont Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Jones was convinced to turn himself into authorities thanks to cooperation from his mother, according to Rockdale County Sheriff Eric Levette.

“His mother was a huge resource in helping us apprehend him,” he said.

Since his arrest, Jones has been in custody without bail. His sentence will include the time he has spent awaiting trial and there’s no word on whether he’ll be offered parole. Orr was a fixture in the Atlanta music scene and had been vocal about using his platform to end gun violence in the city. His event #GunsDownWatergunsUp drew both praise and criticism from Atlanta natives in 2020.

“Someone said to me that I went from making the new from problems with what you’re going against right now to making the news on a positive note,” he said at the time.

May he continue to Rest In Peace!