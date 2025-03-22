Celebrity

Man Accused Of Killing Rapper Trouble Sentenced To 20 Years

Man Accused Of Fatally Shooting Rapper Trouble Sentenced To 20 Years

Published on March 22, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Rapper Trouble attends Jeezy Birthday Celebration All Black Affair

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Jamichael Jones, the man accused of fatally shooting Atlanta rapper, Trouble, was sentenced to 20 years in prison after accepting a plea deal.

The trial was scheduled to get underway after the jury selection process was completed. Then Jones and his legal team decided to accept a plea deal in the case. His original charges were malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, second-degree criminal damage to property, and family violence simple battery. The plea deal allowed him to plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter in exchange for a lesser sentence.

The deadly altercation between Jones and Trouble, whose real name is Mariel Orr, happened on the morning of June 5, 2022. According to Fox5, Jones showed up to the apartment of his ex-girlfriend who was asleep beside the “She A Winner” rapper and proceeded to violently attack the woman. When Orr attempted to intervene, Jones shot him in the chest. He was rushed to Rockdale County Piedmont Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Jones was convinced to turn himself into authorities thanks to cooperation from his mother, according to Rockdale County Sheriff Eric Levette.

“His mother was a huge resource in helping us apprehend him,” he said.

Since his arrest, Jones has been in custody without bail. His sentence will include the time he has spent awaiting trial and there’s no word on whether he’ll be offered parole. Orr was a fixture in the Atlanta music scene and had been vocal about using his platform to end gun violence in the city. His event #GunsDownWatergunsUp drew both praise and criticism from Atlanta natives in 2020.

“Someone said to me that I went from making the new from problems with what you’re going against right now to making the news on a positive note,” he said at the time.

May he continue to Rest In Peace!

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Celebrity News Court Case Newsletter Rapper Trouble

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Statue Of Donald Trump And Jeffrey Epstein Holding Hands Appears On National Mall

WTFGO In Politics: Statues, Suspensions & Trump vs. Tylenol

Global Grind
Vice President Harris rallies support in North Carolina days before Election Day.

Kamala Harris Responds To Free Palestine Protestors, "I’m Not President Right Now, There’s Nothing I Can Do”

Hip-Hop Wired
TOPSHOT-US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM-RED CARPET

Rihanna Welcomes A Baby Girl—And The Internet Aunties Are Screaming!

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Serena Williams And Sha’Carri Richardson Star In Kim Kardashian’s New Billion-Dollar NikeSKIMS Launch

MadameNoire
Latest News
Kayla Nicole x Chris Brown

Boots In The Air! Kayla Nicole Understood The ASSignment During Chris Brown Lap Dance Full Of Breezy Bowl Bodyrolling Debauchery

Las Vegas Raiders v New England Patriots - NFL 2025

Is He The Drama? Stefon Diggs Facing Paternity Suit From InstaModel Accusing Him Of Fathering Her 5-Month-Old

LaQuan Smith - Front Row & Backstage - September 2025 New York Fashion Week
20 Items

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 113

Captiol Hill Covrage

Department Of Education Cancels $350M In HBCU Grants

Jalen Green and Draya Michele attend Audemars Piguet Hosts A Special Evening With Vogue To Celebrate 150th Anniversary

Back Boo’d Up! Draya Michele & Jalen Green Reunite After 2 A.M. Toxic Tussle Caught On Camera At NYFW

Chris Brown x Summer Walker

Chris Brown Takes Down Summer Walker In Las Vegas Breezy Bowl Shenanigans

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close