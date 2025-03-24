Public Figures

Wendy Williams Continues To Fight For Her Freedom

Wendy Williams Says She’s ‘Better Than Good’ Amid Guardianship Battle–‘I Deserve Freedom’

Published on March 24, 2025

Wendy Williams‘ ongoing battle to be released from her guardianship continues to captivate the fans, as the former talk show host  has repeatedly voiced her desire for “freedom.” The 60-year-old was revealed to be suffering from frontotemporal dementia, but she’s continuing to dispute those “incapacitated” claims.

Following a dinner outing Friday in New York City, Williams spoke to Page Six and assured them she was in tip-top shape and hoped to get out of her court-ordered guardianship soon.

“I am fabulous. I’m better than good, but have been accused [of] being otherwise.” She further emphasized, “I am very much alive. I deserve freedom, darling.”

These declarations echo her previous statements, where she has continuously denied any cognitive impairment.

Williams, along with her advocate Ginalisa Monterroso, who was by her side, maintained that she passed a mental competency test at a hospital “with flying colors.” Williams was also in good spirits, and when asked to give outfit deets, she told PageSix about her snatched figure.

“I got the liposuction and breast implants when I was 31. I’m 60 now and my body’s holding up well.”

As for Monterroso, she didn’t have much to say other than stating, “Don’t believe everything you read.”

Williams is focused on terminating her legal guardianship, which she alleges has isolated her from loved ones and restricted her access to her finances and health records. As previously reported, she has openly criticized the memory care unit where she currently resides, describing it as “suffocating.” During a January appearance on The Breakfast Club, Williams expressed her frustration, stating, “I am not cognitively impaired but I feel like I am in prison.” She further alleged that she is surrounded by individuals with significant cognitive decline.

