What Was Said? Lizzo Confronts Yung Miami For Caresha Clarification On Weight Loss Comments: ‘What Is The Ew???’

Lizzo’s super snatched transformation has everyone talking, but she had to address Yung Miami’s “oh my God, ew!” comment about her weight loss.

There’s no bad blood between the baddies, but after Lizzo heard buzz about the conversation on Club Shay Shay, she confronted Miami while streaming on Twitch. While discussing plastic surgery and impossible beauty standards, the rapper used Lizzo as an example of people who get hate about their looks no matter what they do.

It was a good point since the “Still Bad” star went from haters telling her to lose weight, to criticism about her weight loss journey. Miami said “ew” while talking about her slimmed-down size. Then Lizzo quickly called her up to clear the air.

Some comments claimed Lizzo did too much for the moment, but now we know the singer is as bold about her body as she is about checking temperatures when someone speaks on it. Stand on business, sis!

Lizzo is so weird! She knew what Young Miami – Caresha meant with Shannon on Club Shay Shay! Calling her on her podcast to publicly to address it is weird. She’s looking for her Latto and Nicki Minaj moment so bad. pic.twitter.com/wXSGP64ZDp — Jaden Loves Jaden (@jadenlovesjaden) March 23, 2025

“Do you feel like society pushes women to get cosmetic surgery?” Shannon Sharpe asked. “BBL, fillers, things of that nature?” Miami nodded, “Because it’s like when you got a natural body, ‘You look like a little boy! You don’t got no sex appeal.’ When you do get the BBL, ‘Oh my God, your body fake!’ It’s like if you natural, they hate you. If you got a BBL, they hate you. What do you want?” she explained. “I’m going to use Lizzo for example. Everybody like, “Oh my God, she’s so fat!’ She looks so good now. Now, it’s like ‘Oh my God, ew! She needs to stop!’ Like, pick a side! What do you want?” Miami continued as Shannon mentioned speculation about how Lizzo lost the weight.

Most fans thought Miami was defending Lizzo and clocking the trolls, but the singer made sure she didn’t let any shade slide. While livestreaming on Twitch, she called the “Rap Freaks” star to ask her about that “ew.”

While livestreaming with her fans on Twitch, Lizzo addressed the viral video and then addressed Miami directly. The “Love In Real Life” singer wasn’t pressed or pressing the former City Girls artist. She seemed more confused than anything, but still had a smile on her face when she made the call.

“What is the ‘ew?’ I have to know!” Lizzo inquired.

Miami graciously explained that she was calling out the criticism before and after the weight loss, not Lizzo herself. Lizzo wondered if she detected some shade as Shannon inquired about using surgery to achieve her fit figure.

“I actually thought you were saying I got too little,” Lizzo giggled. “People always have something to say,” Miami clarified. “It’s like damned if you do and damned if you don’t.” “You can’t make nobody happy and they always got something to say when it comes to women’s bodies,” the “Act Bad” rapper continued.

As BOSSIP previously reported, Lizzo just celebrated reaching her goal weight. She didn’t reveal an exact number for the milestone, but she said it’s the smallest she’s been in a decade. Through the two-year process, she worked off an impressive 16% drop in body fat.

Although Lizzo’s health journey isn’t over, she assured everyone that she’s still embracing her curves rather than trying to become “thin.”

“Even at the end of my weight loss journey, I’m not going to be considered thin by any means. I will still be considered morbidly obese on the BMI and little bros on the internet are still going to call me ‘big backed,’ but I will be happy,” she explained on her transformation video.

Well, it looks like everything is “Good As Hell” between the ladies as they’re both dropping new music and stunning on red carpets.

