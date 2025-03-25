Shakespeare & Shenanigans: Nia Long Allegedly Pulled Up On Sherri Shepherd At Broadway ‘Othello’ Opening & Hemmed Up Host About Throwing Shade

To be or not to be…put on blast! While Othello opened on Broadway, more drama unfolded in the audience when Nia Long reportedly ran down on Sherri Shepherd.

Valerie Terranova

The new Kandi Burruss-produced show starring Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal drew a crowd full of A-listers on Sunday that included Nia Long, the “90s fine” fan-favorite, and Sherri, a talk show host accused of talking a little too much.

On Monday’s episode of Sherri, the host revealed a fellow celeb in attendance confronted her for being shady.

Before the performance even started, a “celebrity actress who shall remain nameless” interrupted Sherri’s conversation, then “grabbed my arm and forcefully turned me around…and she says to me, ‘You’ve been shading me a lot,'” shared the host.

A confused Sherri denied the accusation, but the scorned star insisted, “Yes, you have!” before storming off.

Page Six reports a source confirmed that the seething celeb who checked Sherri was Nia Long.

Whew, her egregiously grimy ex Ime Udoka can remind you that Nia isn’t the one you want to mess with, and several fans and other stars are ten toes down behind the Love Jones actress.

According to Sherri, she was confused and would know if she really bad-mouthed the baddie “because I don’t shade many people. It might be one person I shaded.”

The altercation left the 30 Rock star so heated that she was ready for round two during intermission. The talk show personality reminded the audience, “I am from Chicago! I don’t play like that!”

“I went to the bathroom during the intermission and I waited there for 15 minutes; waiting for a meeting in the ladies room,” she said.

“You don’t get to grab me and turn me around like we’re in a daggum cartoon and just walk away.”

Not a squabble brewing on Broadway!

After supporting this star during a recent scandal and after many years of knowing each other, Sherri assumed it must be a case of mistaken identity and invited the unnamed celebrity [Nia] onto her show to address the Broadway beef.

A few hours after Sherri aired, Nia seemingly responded by tapping in with a flawless selfie from the show. She captioned the Instagram post, “About last night…”

Do you think Nia Long will take Sherri up on the invitation? Is this the end or just the beginning of another celebrity feud?