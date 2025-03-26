Entertainment

Funniest Tweets From Tyler Perry's 'Duplicity' Premiere Weekend

What In The Scheme That Todd Set Up?? Funniest (And Pettiest) Tweets From Tyler Perry’s ‘Duplicity’ Premiere Weekend

Published on March 26, 2025

Tyler Perry's Duplicity

Well, Duplicity is certainly something, especially if you enjoy your plot twists extra twist-y with sharp left turns and zig-zags that continue to define Tyler Perry‘s cinematic streamverse on Prime Video.

This time around, we follow high-powered attorney Marley (Kat Graham) as she faces her most personal case yet—when she’s tasked with uncovering the truth behind the shooting of her best friend Fela (Meagan Tandy)’s husband (Joshua Adeyeye).

With the help of her boyfriend (Tyler Lepley)—a former cop turned private investigator—Marley’s search to crack the case leads her down a twisted maze of deception and betrayal.

Check out the trailer below:

Now, after watching the trailer, we were pretty sure we knew the twist (which is stunningly obvious at times)—well, one of multiple twists—but the film (written and directed by Perry, per usual) turns out to be far more ridiculous than we initially guessed.

And by ridiculous, we mean completely bonkers to the point where we’re not even sure Tyler knew what was happening in the explosive finale.

To his credit, Tyler knows how to get his audience going, and he did just that once again with the serious subject of police brutality at the center of the mess.

“I wanted to just kind of make people think maybe we should look a little deeper at both sides of this to see where the truth is, because that’s where the help is,” said Perry in an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment.

“That’s where the change will come. So that’s what I was thinking when I started to write it, but then when these people, crazy-a** [characters] start getting more and more twisted, I was like, ‘Whoa, this is something.’ I’ve been on stage for 30 years with my audience and I know this kind of story really resonates and moves us.”

How did you feel about Duplicity? Were you satisfied with the plot twist(s)? Tell us down below and peep the funniest (and pettiest) tweets from the premiere on the flip. *SPOILERS AHEAD*

