‘Raising Kanan’ Exclusive Clip: Snaps & Pop Issue A Stern Warning To Kanan–‘Your Losses Ain’t Our Losses’

As Raising Kanan season 4 continues, we’ve got an exclusive clip from the STARZ series, this time featuring Snaps and Pop giving Kanan a stern warning.

Source: Courtesy

In an exclusive clip from Friday’s new episode, we see Kanan telling Snaps and Pop the unfortunate news that his drop spot got hit, so he’s short on the money he owes them.

“You don’t keep reserves?” asks Snaps. “Cause your losses ain’t our losses, young buck, our dividends stay the same no matter how you get taxed. This is a variable business,” he adds. “You can’t predict much except for trouble, trouble is a constant, and you always gotta be prepared for that.”

Pop warns him that people think he’s vulnerable, and Kana reluctantly tells them that his mom Raq got hit, too.

“It’s like you said, trouble everywhere,” says Kanan.

Take an exclusive look below.





About Raising Kanan Season 4

In Season 4, fans can expect to see new cast members Pardison Fontaine (Megan Thee Stallion’s ex) as “B-Rilla” and Chris Redd as “Early Tyler” joining series stars Patina Miller as formidable drug queenpin “Raquel Thomas,” MeKai Curtis as the ruthless “Kanan Stark,” Joey Bada$$ as the unpredictable “Unique,” and Tony Danza as the notorious Italian mobster “Stefano Marchetti.”

The star-studded cast also includes Wendell Pierce and Erika Woods as “Snaps and Pop,” London Brown as “Marvin Thomas,” Malcolm Mays as “Lou-Lou Thomas,” and Hailey Kilgore as “Jukebox.”

The long-awaited new season picks up after the shocking plot twist that set the stage for an even more intense return to South Jamaica, Queens

“As the Thomas family navigates the fallout from their life-altering decisions, they remain oblivious to Unique’s return and the chilling consequences of his near-death experience.”

Amidst the chaos, the Thomas family faces a truth that can no longer be denied: You are who you are. Now, whether the family chooses to reject or embrace the truth may be the difference between life and death.

A new episode of Raising Kanan airs every Friday on the STARZ app at midnight ET, and on television at 8 p.m. ET