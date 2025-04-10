Entertainment

Ari Lennox Stuns In The Golden Hour Sunshine At Dreamville Fest

Shea Butter Baddieee Ari Lennox Stuns In The Dreamville Sunshine, Soft Girl Slays The Gram With Gorgeous Glam

Published on April 10, 2025

Shea butter baddieeee

Dreamville Festival 2025

Source: Dreamville Festival/Parallel Agency

Months after stepping away from the spotlight, Ari Lennox returned finer than ever with a standout performance that mesmerized the crowd at the 5th Annual Dreamville Festival in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The ‘Pressure’ singer stunned while performing a medley of hits before prettying up the gram with her soft girl glam. Yes maam!

Sometimes stepping away to recharge and reset is necessary. We’re rooting for you, Ari!

Check out a clip from her performance below:

Headlined by Lil Wayne and the Hot Boys, Erykah Badu, 21 Savage, and, of course, Mr. Dreamville himself J. Cole, this year’s Festival bustled with brilliance, epic moments, and an electric performance by Ludacris who reminded everyone just how legendary he is on the mic.

According to the press release, over 25 artists performed at the star-studded festival known for bringing the local and global Hip-Hop community together for good vibes, good music, and good food since its inaugural year in 2019.

“We’re going to continue on the same path that’s been successful for us,” said Raleigh City Manager Marchell Adams-David in response to reports that the festival is ending, per Uproxx.

“Our consumers have told us what they like, and we’re going to try to provide that to them for the next four years. […] We’re using the Dreamville label to a certain extent.

[Cole] will obviously be involved, whether or not he headlines. That’s probably not going to be an occurrence, but he is a local resident. He is totally committed to this community, and he is totally committed to this festival.”

Are you feeling Ari’s Soft Girl era? Will you be making your way to Raleigh for Dreamville Fest 2026? Tell us down below and peep the social media hysteria over Ari’s sun-kissed slay on the flip.

