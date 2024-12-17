Recording Artists

Lil Wayne Details Super Bowl Conversation With Kendrick Lamar

Snub Settled: Lil Wayne Says He Spoke With Kendrick Lamar About Super Bowl LIX– ‘I Wished Him All The Best’

Published on December 17, 2024

Lil Wayne x Kendrick Lamar

Lil Wayne & Kendrick Lamar – Source: Getty Images/ Erika Goldring

On the Skip Bayless Show, Lil Wayne revealed that he spoke with Kendrick Lamar about Super Bowl LIX and offered encouragement despite previously feeling snubbed.

Next year, the Super Bowl is headed to New Orleans, which should be a cause for celebration, but Super Bowl LIX has been surrounded by drama. As previously reported, Kendrick Lamar was announced as the headliner for the Apple Music Halftime show in an epic video with his iconic “no round twos” tagline.

Social media arguments erupted over Lil Wayne being denied the gig, and Lil Wayne eventually expressed his disappointment over not getting the job. Following that, rumors suggested he reached out to Kendrick, but the Compton rapper didn’t answer the phone.

During a recent appearance on The Skip Bayless Show, Lil Wayne finally addressed all the drama and revealed he spoke with Kendrick and offered him encouragement. He also noted that he when his time comes to headline the halftime show, he wants it to be without question.

“I wanna get to the point where I’m undeniable,” said Wayne. “I want them to walk in there and have 10 other choices and whoever’s in charge says ‘No, you have to go with him.’”

Skip Bayless also asked Weezy’s thoughts on Kendrick’s track “wacced out murals,” which mentions him, and said that he hadn’t heard the song—despite previously tweeting about it.

“That was my first time hearing it,” Wayne told Bayless. “I think he’s a fan, like I’m a fan of his music … He saw with everybody else. He saw how much it meant to me, I think that’s all he means.” He added, “Obviously he can’t control that, you know? So he didn’t let me down. It ain’t like he can control it or nothing. And also I’ve spoken to him and I wished him all the best and told him he better kill it.”

Wayne is right that Kendrick does not control who gets picked as that choice belongs to Roc Nation. However, his selection shouldn’t be controversial, considering his standout victory against Drake.

We’re glad to hear that Wayne cleared the air with Kung Fu Kenny.

Kendrick Lamar Lil Wayne Roc Nation Skip Bayless Super Bowl LIX

