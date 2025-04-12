From ‘Crank That’ To Pay That: Soulja Boy Ordered To Pay $4 Million In Sexual Assault Case

Soulja Boy‘s pockets are about to get a lot lighter after the “Turn My Swag On” rapper has been found liable for sexual assault. A Los Angeles County jury concluded a civil trial on Thursday, April 10th, ordering the rapper, born DeAndre Way, to pay over $4 million to his former assistant for the abuse she endured.

Source: Johnny Nunez

The plaintiff, who chose to remain anonymous, filed the lawsuit in 2021, detailing a terrifying account of her time working for Soulja Boy. She alleged that he hired her in 2018 to clean, cook, and perform other personal tasks for $500 weekly. Yet, she said he never paid. Doe admits that their business relationship soon turned romantic. Then, she claims that he began a pattern of abuse shortly after. The former assistant alleges rape, physical assault, and threats of violence. She also stated that she believed she was in love with him, and he manipulated her into staying until 2020 despite the repeated abuse. According to the lawsuit, he assaulted her again when she returned to his home to retrieve her belongings.

As a result of the civil trial and testimony, the jury found Way liable for assault, sexual battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. However, they did not find him liable for false imprisonment. The anonymous plaintiff was awarded approximately $4 million in compensatory damages and an additional $250,000 in punitive damages.

Love Celebrity? Get more! Join the Bossip Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

During the trial, the plaintiff testified for three days, describing the abuse she endured. Text messages presented as evidence corroborated her claims, showing that he tasked her with various duties, including making travel arrangements and keeping Soulja Boy supplied with fast food and marijuana.

“F**k u b***h. I hope u die slow,” Soulja Boy wrote in a text.

She also recounted instances where Soulja Boy threatened her with a Draco pistol and recorded her performing oral sex, threatening to release the video online.

Soulja Boy Denies All Allegations, Claims He Can’t Afford Lawsuit Settlement

Soulja Boy denied the allegations, calling them “disgusting.” He dismissed the plaintiff as a disgruntled ex-girlfriend whom he never formally employed. He also stated that he did not have the means to pay the large judgment, citing his expenses, including two young children and $25,000 monthly rent.

Plaintiff’s attorney, Neama Rahmani, stated that the verdict was “just the beginning of justice for Soulja Boy’s victims, and other victims in the music industry.” He added that they intend to pursue Soulja Boy’s assets to ensure he actually pays the judgment.

“We’re happy our client was vindicated and the jury believed her claims of physical and sexual assault,” Ron Zambrano, an attorney for the plaintiff, said in a statement. “We’re looking forward to moving on to the punitive damages phase of the case.

Soulja Boy’s defense attorney, Rickey Ivie, stated that they believe the evidence does not support the verdict and plan to pursue post-trial strategies.

Unfortunately, the Atlanta native has a history of assault. According to MadameNoire, in 2021, a court ordered him to pay over $200K to an ex-girlfriend, Kayla Myers, who accused him of domestic violence and kidnapping. He did not appeal that verdict. This latest verdict adds to the rapper’s legal troubles and could significantly impact his career and finances.