Crank Dat Shuck & Jive! Soulja Boy Defends Bag-Chasing Choice To Perform At Trump Event, But Says He Was ‘Tricked’

Several rappers recently came under fire for performing at a Trump inauguration celebration event, including Soulja Boy. However, the Atlanta rapper is unphased by the backlash and says he would do it again if the price is right.

As previously reported, Soulja Boy, along with Rick Ross, Snoop Dogg, and Nelly, performed at the first-ever Crypto Ball. President-Elect Trump was not present at the event, but it was meant to celebrate his upcoming inauguration. Nevertheless, fans and social media users were shocked to see all three rappers present, especially since they had publicly criticized the felon and his policies.

Despite the ridicule, Soulja Boy stands firm on his decision to attend and perform. He recently took to Instagram Live to discuss his appearance and rationalize his seemingly sunken behavior.

“They paid me a bag. Obama ain’t never put no money in my f***ing pockets, n***a. Kamala ain’t never put no money in my f***ing pockets, n***a. Trump put money in my pockets, n***a,” he asserted.

He continued to defend his actions by saying that Vice President Kamala Harris never called him to perform while she was on the campaign trail. He also somehow blames former President Barack Obama, stating that he never called either. Additionally, he stood by his fellow Uncle Tom rappers, informing viewers that Trump was never in the building.

“Kamala, you didn’t even win, b***h,” he said. “Suck my d**k n***a. Y’all want me to not answer the phone for the f****ing president? This n***a the president of the motherf**king United States. Trump wasn’t even there. It wasn’t even a Trump event. It was the Crypto Ball for crypto.”

He also assured viewers he has no regrets about attending and performing at the celebratory Trump event.

“I’ll do it again.”

Soulja Boy Says The White House Tricked Him

Though the Love and Hip Hop Hollywood alum seemingly stood firm in his position, later into the live stream, he admitted that he didn’t have all the information about the event. He claims he was “50/50” split on whether or not he should perform.

“I ain’t going to lie, though. Them folks did try to trick me, though,” he said while his smoke alarm beeped. “Halfway, I was like, ‘Man, f**k this n***a Trump. I don’t f**k with this n***a,’ then halfway, I was like, ‘N***a, the president.’ You feel me? But whatever, man…the n***a wasn’t there.”

Soulja Boy also candidly admitted that the money was worth it and needed it.

“I needed the money man, I ain’t gone lie,” he explained, followed by laughter. “I need that bag, dog. What y’all wanted me to do?”

In response to a fan who seemingly suggested that a hit song would allow his fans to forgive him, Soulja Boy said, “Alright, I got y’all man. If I drop a hit song, ya’ll gone forgive me for this s**t?”

However, most fans and Instagram commenters are not impressed with Soulja’s explanation.

@mlca1234 commented “Easily bought, keep that same energy when the money not coming in.”

Another user wrote, “Being easily bought is not a flex…. You can never be trusted knowing you’ll fold for a dollar.”

What do you think? Was Soulja Boy wrong for performing at the Trump Crypto Ball? Let us know in the comments!