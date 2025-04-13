‘It’s A Scam’ Soulja Boy Claims Sexual Assault Case Was An ‘Illuminati’ Scheme, Compares Himself To Bill Cosby And Diddy

Soulja Boy took time to crank out some wild accusations after a judge ordered him to pay his former assistant $4.5 million for alleged sexual assault.

Source: Johnny Nunez

He is also on the hook for an additional $250,000 in punitive damages. However, Soulja had a few things to get off his chest when he took to Instagram Live to speak to his fans.

“That s**t a scam, n***a,” he said. “If y’all think that s**t is funny they over there scamming Black celebrities, n***a, cool. F**k y’all, too. If I really sexually assaulted a b***h, why I ain’t in jail then? The f**k you mean? How you gonna ask for some money, n***a? Go to the police to come lock me up, b***h.”

He went on to say that the legal troubles of popular Black celebrities are an intentional take-down. He compared himself to the likes of Bill Cosby, Sean “Diddy” Combs, and Michael Jackson. Very interesting company to willingly put oneself in, especially when another accuser claimed incidents of abuse aired on TV.

“That’s how you know this s**t a scam, the f**king system is broken. And the s**t’s set up for Black n***as to fail! It was 11 white folks that was all 70 years old, bruh. …I did not stand a chance! They did it to Michael Jackson. They did it P. Diddy. They did it to R. Kelly. They did to Bill Cosby,” he said. “They did it to all the Black n***as. They did it to all everybody, g******it!”

Soulja Boy also revealed his intention to file an appeal on the judgment.

“When a motherf**ker lie on you, there ain’t s**t you can do,” he said. “If a n***a can stand at the Super Bowl and call a n***a [Drake] a pedophile in front of the whole world, I’m pretty sure I’m straight, bruh.”

The former assistant, who is listed as Jane Doe in the filings, claims that the “Crank Dat” rapper sexually assaulted her numerous times and held her captive in a room for three days.