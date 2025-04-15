Brit Eady Claims Kenya ‘Planned Her Own Funeral’ With Explicit Photo Scandal, Says Her Insurance License Was Under Investigation, ‘Not Lost’

Source: Prince Williams/WireImage/Prince Williams

#RHOA’s Brit Eady is defiantly shading Kenya Moore for sharing her explicit photos at the opening of her hair spa. “She planned her own funeral,” the newbie told Bravo boss Andy Cohen before detailing how the scandal put her insurance license at risk.

On Sunday, Real Housewives of Atlanta watchers saw the aftermath of the infamous scandal that featured Kenya Moore revealing pictures of Eady at her Kenya Moore Hair Spa.

And while Brit wasn’t around to see the actual photos, she cried to her husband and mother about the aftermath.

“I’m still in shock that this happened,” said Eady to her husband about the “billboards” Kenya brought out. “You tried to publicly humiliate me in front of 200 people on the mic.”

Her husband agreed that it was “f***ed up” especially since Kenya’s Hair Spa was dedicated to Moore’s daughter. Brit agreed.

“This was calculated, she planned this to ruin my reputation, my business, I’m getting calls from my clients like, ‘What is this?'” I might lose my license over this.”

She then detailed how she was filmed giving oral sex as a teenager and later experimented with webcamming in her 20s. She added that she had her content wiped from the internet and called it “disgusting” that Kenya somehow “dug it up.”

“I’m constantly reminded, and everything I built, everything I worked so hard for, it’s overshawdowed by all of this. No one should have to deal with being publicly shamed in front of the world.”

She later told her mom through tears,

“I’m tired of it, I’ve been dealing with hate my whole life. I used to tell you how much it would hurt me when people talk s***.”

Later in the episode, Brit was asked about allegations that she might lose her insurance license by fellow #RHOA newbie Angela Oakley, who’s a licensed agent as well.

“Based on what?, asked Angela before questioning Brit’s hostile energy over the question. “In order to lose the license, there has to be cause. Brit to be honest, this energy, this is a peace offering, you’re not coming in peace. You failed to take responsibility for how we even got here.”

Ooop! Things then got even more tense between them and Angela was moved away from Brit.

