Brit Eady Says Kenya Moore "Planned Her Own Funeral"
Brit Eady Claims Kenya ‘Planned Her Own Funeral’ With Explicit Photo Scandal, Says Her Insurance License Was Under Investigation, ‘Not Lost’
#RHOA’s Brit Eady is defiantly shading Kenya Moore for sharing her explicit photos at the opening of her hair spa. “She planned her own funeral,” the newbie told Bravo boss Andy Cohen before detailing how the scandal put her insurance license at risk.
On Sunday, Real Housewives of Atlanta watchers saw the aftermath of the infamous scandal that featured Kenya Moore revealing pictures of Eady at her Kenya Moore Hair Spa.
And while Brit wasn’t around to see the actual photos, she cried to her husband and mother about the aftermath.
“I’m still in shock that this happened,” said Eady to her husband about the “billboards” Kenya brought out. “You tried to publicly humiliate me in front of 200 people on the mic.”
Her husband agreed that it was “f***ed up” especially since Kenya’s Hair Spa was dedicated to Moore’s daughter. Brit agreed.
“This was calculated, she planned this to ruin my reputation, my business, I’m getting calls from my clients like, ‘What is this?'” I might lose my license over this.”
She then detailed how she was filmed giving oral sex as a teenager and later experimented with webcamming in her 20s. She added that she had her content wiped from the internet and called it “disgusting” that Kenya somehow “dug it up.”
“I’m constantly reminded, and everything I built, everything I worked so hard for, it’s overshawdowed by all of this. No one should have to deal with being publicly shamed in front of the world.”
She later told her mom through tears,
“I’m tired of it, I’ve been dealing with hate my whole life. I used to tell you how much it would hurt me when people talk s***.”
Later in the episode, Brit was asked about allegations that she might lose her insurance license by fellow #RHOA newbie Angela Oakley, who’s a licensed agent as well.
“Based on what?, asked Angela before questioning Brit’s hostile energy over the question. “In order to lose the license, there has to be cause. Brit to be honest, this energy, this is a peace offering, you’re not coming in peace. You failed to take responsibility for how we even got here.”
Ooop! Things then got even more tense between them and Angela was moved away from Brit.
During Sunday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the Bravo boss asked Brit Eady why she was “so agitated” with Kenya at a dinner at The Bank.
“She had something against me from day one, even the ring comment—I think there’s something there was brewin,” said Brit referring to her first run-in with the housewife. “She didn’t say anything but the fact that she was so welcoming and so nice to ladies she never met—I was like, why me? Why are you being nasty towards me?”
Andy asked also her if she had a gun on set after she alleged that she had “pistols and whips” after clashing with Moore.
“I never had a gun in my possession at all,” she clarified before Andy said an investigation took place confirming that she didn’t violate Bravo’s weapon policy.
“Why did you say it, and what do you think about it now?” Andy continued.
“I still beat myself up, just the fact that I allowed her to trigger me,” she said. “There’s no excuse for what I did. What I said. It was in the heat of the moment. I felt attacked and I was triggered by Kenya. I mentioned a pistol and I never should’ve. I was wrong.”
She also had final thoughts on what went down and said she felt “targeted” by Kenya who “wanted her” to “react negatively to the posters.”
Because I left before all of that happened, she didn’t get the reaction she wanted and she planned her own funeral.”
Brit also took to Threads to respond to Angela Oakley’s questions about her potentially losing her license.
According to the housewife, she never said she flat-out lost it, just that it was under investigation.
If you tuned into last night’s episode of #RHOA I mentioned my license was under investigation, not lost. Mortgage loan officers are not versed on licensed insurance agents , it’s a completely different field of work,” said Brit. “When your job is of public trust it’s important to investigate claims of fraud. #classdismissed #stillgotloveforhertho.”
She added,
“Hey, Insurance agent here, I think it’s important that what happens in our personal lives can affect our professional lives. I’m no stranger to that. I’ve seen so many cases online where ppl have been fired from their jobs from behavior due to social media access or camera phones.”
