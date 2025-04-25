Clash Of The Crash-Out Kings: Boosie Blasts Kanye West With Low Blows For Saying Mad Azz Rapper ‘Smells Poor’

Kanye West met his problematic match after s**t-slinging shade about Boosie, who fellatio flamed Ye about his “Cousins” confession.

Source: Kevin C. Cox/Jeff Kravitz

Several celebrities declined to beef with Kanye West and his unhinged rants, but Boosie always has time to tussle. The Louisiana rapper caught a shocking stray when Kanye said he’s “poor” and “smells” during a livestream with Digital Nas. Once the Klantastic rapper got started, he went in with the insults.

“I know that n***a smell poor and I’ve never met him. That n***a is poor; what the f** I’m talking about, smell? They took a piece of s**t and made him smell s**t. He talking himself,” Kanye said without hesitation.

Now we all know Boosie doesn’t hold his tongue…even when fans think he probably should. On Thursday, he logged into X, formerly Twitter, to initially issue a warning: “Ye u better chill lol.”

Then he doubled back a few hours later to prove who is the real crash-out king.

“I SMELL LOL NEVER. YOUR MOUTH [SMELLS] LIKE A HAM N CHEESE HOT POCKET WHEN IT COME OUT THE MICROWAVE!! WHAT U NEED TO DO IS WATCH WHAT U TWEET BRO,” Boosie wrote.

In addition to posting an NSFW edited photo of Kanye rocking a different kind of mic, Boosie blasted Kanye’s revelation about sexual abuse as a child. On the recently released track “Cousins,” he described reenacting pornographic scenes with a cousin until he was 14 years old. Boosie turned the trauma into a punchline, dragging Ye as a “professional d**k sucker.”

“U HAVE SONS WHO LOOK UP TO U N VALUE YOUR WORDS. U JUST MOTIVATED YOUR SON TO PUT A DICK N HIS MOUTH. YOURE MAKING YOUR SON SUSPICIOUS OF WHAT A D**K TASTE LIKE!! Ye ‘The professional d**k sucker,” he concluded.

Remember when Gabrielle Union threw similar shade after Boosie’s anti-LGBTQ rant came for her transgender daughter, Zaya Wade? He acted like it was sacrilege to “challenge a ghetto hero’s manhood,” but clearly all bets are off now.

Check out how Kanye West’s new beef with Boosie Badazz seemingly began after the flip.