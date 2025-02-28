Tamika Scott, Kandi Burruss Slam LaTocha Scott "Residuals" Lyics
Xscape’s Xcommunicated LaTocha Scott Requests ‘Residuals’ Redemption After Ending 30-Year Marriage, Kandi Burruss & Tamika Scott Call Cap: ‘They’re Still Together’
After an alleged outside baby break-up with her husband, Xscape’s LaTocha Scott wants a “Residuals” reconciliation with her sister, but Tamika Scott calls BS on the “marketing strategy.” “They ain’t broke up!” her groupmates are alleging.
It’s a new year, but the same Xscape drama! LaTocha Scott left no crumbs on Chris Brown’s “Residuals” challenge, but her sister Tamika Scott isn’t eating up the post-Rocky rebound just yet. The sisterly squabble reignited after LaTocha dropped her contribution to the latest viral music challenge. What better than a track called “Residuals” to make up for allegations that she and Rocky stole Tamika’s royalty checks?
On Wednesday, LaTocha set the internet ablaze with her verses revealing that her marriage of 30 years is “over.” In addition to admitting that the couple separated for “two years,” she alleged that Rocky Bivens got another woman pregnant.
“Reading through them comments, saying he having a baby/ I don’t know who’s lyin’ and maybe I was blind,” she sang.
Later in the song, she shares:
“Even in a marriage, ain’t nobody perfect/ But we been split two years and my heart is hurting […] 30 years just washed away/ It took some time, some years for me to escape this pain.”
On top of what sounds like divorce drama, the song confirms LaTocha is still beefing with her sister. Until now, she stood by her man amid receipts that Rocky got away with $30,000 of Tamika’s residuals.
“Of course, I miss my sister! It’s a crazy feeling/ But y’all know family s**t be needin’ time for healing,” LaTocha continued about the family feud that played out on Bravo.
Scott went on to sing about”losing everything,” including “marriage, family, my blood” and said Xscape is “Just Kickin'” her out.
That last claim is particularly bold after LaTocha ambushed her group with a solo record deal on R&B Divas. Yet the gorgeous gospel singer seemed to have a come-to-Jesus moment about Tamika’s funny money.
“I’m only human! Sis, you have my word. We gon’ have some words about the residuals!” she powerfully sang at the end.
Check out Tamika Scott’s “Residuals” reaction to LaTocha Scott and Kandi Burruss addressing the Xscape Xcommunication claims after the flip!
Tamika Scott Enters The Chat To Call Cap On LaTocha’s “Residuals” Reconciliation & Split From Rocky: “I Wish That Was True!”
After LaTocha Scott got everyone talking, her sister entered the chat.
On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show, Da Brat tagged in her former So So Def labelmate, Tamika Scott, to comment. It was all love from the R&B royalty, but there’s so much drama between the sisters that the fact-checking almost turned into the Shadiest Place On Earth.
Da Brat said she celebrated when she first heard it, hoping the sisters and Xscape could finally make up. Tamika agreed the vocals are undeniable, but are the lyrics legit? Apparently not, at least according to Tamika.
“In real life, it’s a genius marketing strategy fo rher new music. We haven’t talked. She hasn’t called me. My number’s the same, my address is the same. If this is real, sis, pull up!” Tamika said.
The viral song is a complete 180º reversal from the last time they were in the same room. Tamika said she was dancing at a family function when LaTocha and her mother walked in, saw her, and walked back out without a word.
“If she walked up to me, I probably would’ve just fell in her arms crying. But her and my mom walked out. If this is real, pull up,” she repeated!
Tamika initially hoped the “Residuals” reference was about making amends over the alleged $30,000 theft, but she suspects it’s all just for show for social media.
“I felt it until the end. At first my heart was like, ‘Oh, my God, she’s singing to me!’ Then at the very end, she looked at the camera like ‘Huh!'” she continued, skeptical about the intentions.
And Tamika even shut down the claims that her sister is now single.
“They ain’t broke up! I wish that was true. They’re still together,” she revealed, claiming friends saw them together at the family home.
LaTocha’s Instagram has scrubbed everything but the new song and a photo dump from the recording. The new look definitely gives early roll-out energy more than anything else so far.
“Love changes,” she wrote, but many comments care more about the coins than this “change.”
Most recently, Kandi Burruss entered the chat to claim LaTocha also lied about the group kicking her out.
Check out Kandi’s comments about LaTocha’s Xscape Xile after the flip!
Kandi Burruss Shuts Down LaTocha Scott’s Xcape Xcommunication Claims In Her “Residuals” Cover
The Xscape Xscapades don’t end there!
Kandi Burruss addressed the lyrics about allegedly booting LaTocha Scott from the group. At Thursday’s ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood event, Vibe asked whether fans can expect a full reunion anytime soon. The RHOA alum didn’t even want to entertain the girl group gossip while the family drama continues.
“Fix what’s happening in the family and then it can be a talk about what’s going on with Xscape. Realistically, I thought it was an untruth about getting kicked out. When you get kicked out? I don’t know about that! That wasn’t true,” she said, citing LaTocha’s decisions leading to her departure.
It’s a bit hard to kick someone out of a group when she’s already launching a solo gospel album under a new record deal.
“You said you don’t want to do no more shows with us, so uh… We just continued doing what’s we’re supposed to be doing. The stuff going on with the family made it hard to rekindle anything,” Kandi continued.
Once the solo tour took off, LaTocha reportedly wasn’t available for group shows with Xscape and fellow R&B Divas, SWV. Still, the show must go on and we know Kandi doesn’t miss securing the bag!
The trio has a March 9 performance at Miami’s Jazz in the Gardens Music Festival.
What do you think of the latest Xscape drama? Do you believe LaTocha Scott’s lyrics about Tamika Scott’s “Residuals?”
