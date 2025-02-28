Xscape’s Xcommunicated LaTocha Scott Requests ‘Residuals’ Redemption After Ending 30-Year Marriage, Kandi Burruss & Tamika Scott Call Cap: ‘They’re Still Together’

After an alleged outside baby break-up with her husband, Xscape’s LaTocha Scott wants a “Residuals” reconciliation with her sister, but Tamika Scott calls BS on the “marketing strategy.” “They ain’t broke up!” her groupmates are alleging.

It’s a new year, but the same Xscape drama! LaTocha Scott left no crumbs on Chris Brown’s “Residuals” challenge, but her sister Tamika Scott isn’t eating up the post-Rocky rebound just yet. The sisterly squabble reignited after LaTocha dropped her contribution to the latest viral music challenge. What better than a track called “Residuals” to make up for allegations that she and Rocky stole Tamika’s royalty checks?

On Wednesday, LaTocha set the internet ablaze with her verses revealing that her marriage of 30 years is “over.” In addition to admitting that the couple separated for “two years,” she alleged that Rocky Bivens got another woman pregnant.

“Reading through them comments, saying he having a baby/ I don’t know who’s lyin’ and maybe I was blind,” she sang.

Later in the song, she shares:

“Even in a marriage, ain’t nobody perfect/ But we been split two years and my heart is hurting […] 30 years just washed away/ It took some time, some years for me to escape this pain.”

On top of what sounds like divorce drama, the song confirms LaTocha is still beefing with her sister. Until now, she stood by her man amid receipts that Rocky got away with $30,000 of Tamika’s residuals.

“Of course, I miss my sister! It’s a crazy feeling/ But y’all know family s**t be needin’ time for healing,” LaTocha continued about the family feud that played out on Bravo.

Scott went on to sing about”losing everything,” including “marriage, family, my blood” and said Xscape is “Just Kickin'” her out.

That last claim is particularly bold after LaTocha ambushed her group with a solo record deal on R&B Divas. Yet the gorgeous gospel singer seemed to have a come-to-Jesus moment about Tamika’s funny money.

“I’m only human! Sis, you have my word. We gon’ have some words about the residuals!” she powerfully sang at the end.

Check out Tamika Scott’s “Residuals” reaction to LaTocha Scott and Kandi Burruss addressing the Xscape Xcommunication claims after the flip!