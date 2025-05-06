‘Taylor’d For You’: Teyana Taylor’s 2025 Met Gala Look Was A Collaboration With Iconic Costume Designer Ruth E. Carter

Teyana Taylor’s show-stopping Met Gala look was suited and booted brilliance designed with legendary Black Panther and Sinners costume designer Ruth E. Carter.

Source: Michael Buckner

The 2025 Met Gala isn’t the first time Teyana Taylor shut down a red carpet, but the style stunner revealed her look by Ruth E. Carter hits different. In addition to rocking an outfit created by some of the most talented hands to touch fabric, this year’s theme hit close to home: Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.

“I’m already not a big dress girl. I’m in suits even without it being a suit theme,” Taylor said.

The multitalented star took the “Tailored To You” dress code to another level with a personalized pun.

“When The Met is Teyana Taylor’d to you, it’s the moment we were waiting on,” she told Vogue about her signature style.

Some celebs may not have understood the assignment, but when it comes to suits, Taylor is true to this, not new to this. To make her designer dreams come true on fashion’s most over-the-top night, Taylor turned to a genius. This marks Taylor’s first time working with Carter since Coming 2 America.

The mastermind behind the costume design on Malcolm X, Black Panther, and most recently, Sinners, showed up and showed out on this collaboration! The burgundy pinstripe three-piece zoot suit was detailed to perfection with silver chains on the vest and leg, matching leather gloves, walking cane, floral flourishes, and a jaw-dropping padded cape with “Harlem rose” stitched in. She completed the look with a red ostrich-feathered fedora and velvet durag. Breathtaking is an understatement!

Ruth E. Carter Explains The History Behind Teyana Taylor’s Met Gala Look

The two-time Oscar winner styled the custom Marc Jacobs look to perfection. With a focus on Black fashion, Carter explained the deeper historical meaning to Black Americans.

“As we embarked on our journey in this country, we were stripped of everything. A lot of times the only thing you had was to show it on your body,” she told Vogue.

In a red carpet interview with Essence, Carter shared that this opportunity to reunite was a dream come true for both collaborators, who’ve long admired each other’s work.

“When this came up, she called me back in October. And I was like, ‘You gotta wear a zoot suit!’ So we have the zoot suit on, an ode to Malcolm X. Diasporic identity! It’s just really a beautiful collaboration of Teyana as the ‘Harlem Rose,'” Carter explained.

What do you think of Teyana Taylor’s zoot suit collaboration with Ruth E. Carter?