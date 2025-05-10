Ciara Dishes On Her Met Gala RIHunion With Rihanna, Says A$AP Rocky Is Already Talking Baby No. 4 Amid Pregnancy RIHveal

Ciara and Rihanna used their babies to bury a 14-year-old hatchet, and CiCi’s dishing deets on the sweet “stage-booking” moment.

Source: Kevin Mazur/MG25

The two MILFs posed it up at the Met Gala over a decade after their infamous “good luck booking that stage you speak of” Twitter battle, and thanks to Ciara we know that the good vibes didn’t end after the camera flash.

During her appearance on the Sherri show, the “Ride” singer gave fans the inside scoop on what the two chatted about alongside their beaus, Russell Wilson and A$AP Rocky.

“Oh my gosh, it was so sweet running into her. I just have to shout her out ‘cos I’m so proud of her,” the “Level Up” singer said. “This is her third baby she’s having now. We were cracking up talking about, cause’ Russ with us and A$AP, we all took a picture together and he started talking about cinco because you know I have four. We start talking about quatro for her, but she got to get through the tres first, the third baby.”

If “be fruitful and multiple” were a couple, it would definitely be both of these pairs. Rih and Rocky haven’t dropped the deets on whether baby no. 3 is a girl or boy but we’re excited to see who’ll be joining RZA, 2, and Riot Rose,1. Ciara also revealed that the good vibes between her and Rihanna began before the Met when the Bajan billionaire sent her a DM.

“Straight mommy talk, just sweet love, special moment for her. I got to shout her out because she also sent me a sweet DM a few months back saying she’s so proud of me,” Ciara said.

Some fans think that Rocky may be looking ahead to being a family of six because his Bad Gal is pregnant with twins. At the Met, Rihanna was asked if she brought her “umbrella, ella, ella, eh” while walking the blue carpet to which she responded, “[A$AP] Rocky brought that, I brought the kid.” The internet was soon ablaze with people claiming that the “Rude Boy” singer actually said “kids,” hinting at there being more than one bun in the oven.

Though we may or may not be getting baby no.4 from Rocky and Rihanna, it seems that the two are already planning to collaborate in another way. In his Variety cover story ahead of Cannes, the “Fashion Killa” rapper revealed that the pair are planning to release a film together. He didn’t spill the beans on what the genre of their film would be but he did say he plans to be the one to direct it.

Hell, yeah. You saw her acting in my film [the 2022 music video] “D.M.B.” You saw her acting in [my 2013 music video] “Fashion Killa,” he said.

In the meantime, Russell is busy trying to convince Ciara that the time is now to bring another Wilson child into the world. Fans of the singer regularly camp out in her mentions whenever she posts a new picture or video, anxiously waiting to see what new way the NFL star has cooked up to ask her to have baby no. 5.