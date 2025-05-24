‘Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop!’ Diddy’s Twin Daughters Graduate High School Despite Daddy Drama

Source: Wil R/Star Max

The twin daughters of disgraced music mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and the late Kim Porter, Jesse and D’Lila, are officially high school graduates!

Despite the drama surrounding their crestfallen father, the Combs twins have had quite the senior year at Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles. The girls celebrated a national championship with the cheerleading squad alongside the school’s basketball team; which includes Bryce James, the youngest son of NBA legend Lebron James. D’Lila also took home the coveted Prom Queen crown.

Though the girls were left without their parents to help guide them through the year, their brothers—Quincy, Christian, and Justin—seemed to be right by their side for every major milestone. The twins have also been splitting their time between LA and New York as they’ve accompanied their family to court in support of their father on several occasions.

Love Celebrity Kids? Get more! Join the Bossip Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Jesse and D’Lila followed in the footsteps of their older sister, Chance, who also graduated from Sierra Canyon last year and was on hand to celebrate their big day alongside her siblings. Even baby Love was on hand for the momentous occasion.

Diddy’s Children Form A United Front Amid His Sex Trafficking Trial

Diddy may have a long road ahead of him as his federal trial continues. However, his children seemingly formed a united front to support one another in the meantime. From coming together to celebrate joyous moments to releasing joint statements on behalf of their family, it’s clear that they’ve got each other’s backs.

Last year, the four children Diddy shared with Porter shut down rumors about his alleged involvement in her death amid claims that she’d written a book detailing the abuse she suffered at his hand. They vehemently denied that there would ever be a manuscript penned by their late mother and asked the public to honor her legacy by letting her rest in peace.

“Our lives were shattered when we lost our mother. She was our world, and nothing has been the same since she passed,” the statement read. “While it has been incredibly difficult to reconcile how she could be taken from us too soon, the cause of her death has long been established. There was no foul play. Grief is a lifelong process, and we ask that everyone respect our request for peace as we continue to cope with her loss every day.”

They went on to say that their mother’s memory “should not be tainted by horrific conspiracy theories” and it was later revealed that they intended to take legal action against Chris Todd, the alleged author of the fabricated memoir. The self-published book quickly shot up to the top of the Amazon charts as people clamored to read what they believed were Porter’s actual revelations about her time with Combs. However, those close to her have repeatedly called Todd nothing more than an opportunist who looked to capitalize on her untimely demise in the wake of Diddy’s legal troubles.

The girls took time to honor their mother this past Mother’s Day with a rare photo of the late model while she was pregnant with the twin girls. We’re sure she’s prouder than ever of her babies.