It Was All A Jream! DreamDoll Gives Rare Glimpse Of Daughter During Dinner With Arrogant Tae

DreamDoll is a mother first and her latest dinner date with Arrogant Tae featured a special guest in the form of her baby girl, Jream.

Source: Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage

The besties were out for a hang and little Jream was in tow, eating good from her mother. DreamDoll gave birth around two months ago and let everyone know she was back outside with a few snapback posts soon after. She recently posted her first Mother’s Day celebration, which consisted of big pink balloons spelling out “MOM,” a pink cake, and pink custom drinks.

Baby Jream has also already made her first magazine cover appearance as DreamDoll covered Sheen Magazine‘s May/June issue with her baby girl in tow. DreamDoll broke the internet with her beach pregnancy announcement at the beginning of the year, and she’s continued to serve mommy-and-me fashion since her big reveal.

Though she has not revealed who the father of her child is, she did take time to shut down rumors that he was a married man.

“THE FATHER OF MY CHILD IS NOT A MARRIED MAN. The End. Lies seem to entertain more than the TRUTH informs,” she said via X at the time. “Y’all don’t know anything about me unless I post, not even the fact that I was pregnant until I decided to share it. But now I see why people keep the things they love the most private.”

DreamDoll is one of the many female rappers to give birth in recent years including Flo Milli, Monaleo and Kash Doll. Seems like the girls are doing a lot more than spitting bars.

Still, it’s nice to see the baddies embracing motherhood. Recently, DreamDoll gave a look into her breastfeeding journey with a nice supply of liquid gold.

“Being able to produce food from my body to feed my baby I carried for 9 months in my body is literally the coolest thing EVERRR, Proud mama,” she said while holding up her stash of milk.

We’ll be on standby for the first real photos of baby Jream!