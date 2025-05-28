Heart-Eyed In Love: Here’s What Happened When Travis Hunter Married Longtime Love, Leanna De La Fuente

Social media is buzzing over Heisman-winner and No. 2 NFL Draft pick Travis Hunter marrying his longtime love, Leanna De La Fuente, in a lavish ceremony after months of relentless criticism online.

The 22-year-old star married his high school sweetheart in front of family, former teammates, including Shedeur Sanders, and close friends, before surprising her with a $700,000 Mercedes-Benz AMG G36 Brabus 800 ahead of his first NFL training camp.

Months after navigating an onslaught of negativity surrounding his relationship, Hunter was all smiles while exchanging vows with his love at the extravagant affair in Athens, Tenn.

Based on clips circulating around the internet, Travis couldn’t be happier to marry Leanna while ignoring everyone telling him to runnnnnnnnn.

In what felt like a never-ending saga, fans took aim at his now-wife after she admitted she initially ignored the former Colorado star because he wasn’t “her type.”

This, coupled with the reveal that her brother (who’s interestingly Travis’ best friend) told her who he is and convinced her to give him a chance, inflamed the anti-Leanna movement that, at one point, was co-opted by celebs who disapproved of the relationship.

For those keeping score at home, this was one of several things that came out about Leanna along with other “red flags” including her allegedly having an OnlyFans in 2020, starring as a vixen in a music video, and more.

While it’s no one’s business what Travis chooses to do in his personal life, social media obsessed over saving him from Leanna until he eventually left social media.

In response to the growing backlash, Lianna defended herself in multiple videos leading up to Travis’ Heisman-winning moment.

Hunter himself even sprinted into the chat to shut down the haters despite warnings from multiple celebs including Bow Wow about where this marriage leads.

“I know what I got. I know my girl. My girl’s been with me for five years,” he stated on a Twitch stream. “Y’all are just now starting to talk about me and just now starting to be with me. Come on, man.”

Do you think Travis should listen to the critics or continue living his best life with Leanna? Tell us down below and peep the social media hysteria over Travis marrying his longtime love on the flip.