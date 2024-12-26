Sheduer Sanders Calls Out Celebrities Speaking On Travis Hunter’s Relationship– ‘Y’all Just Posting For The Algorithm’

Shedeur Sanders called out messy celebrities talking about Travis Hunter’s relationship on social media instead of contacting the Heisman Trophy winner privately.

Last week, Travis Hunter stood on stage to accept the 2024 Heisman Trophy, and by the end of the weekend, his relationship was the topic of discussion. After a clip went viral of his girlfriend Leanna questioning what she was supposed to do during a meet-and-greet, a narrative was created that she was difficult and uninterested in the football player.

Commenters also suggested that Leanna is only with Travis for money and has an attitude that could affect his future.

Love Athletes? Get more! Join the Bossip Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Following the video surfacing, several celebrities chimed in with their opinion, including Shannon Sharpe, Dez Bryant, and Bow Wow. Bow Wow, in particular, responded to a fake tweet from @NBACentel and went on a rant to Travis Hunter instead of calling him directly.

Travis Hunter spent most of the week defending his girlfriend and asking people to mind their business, but after Bow Wow’s video, he deleted his social media. Even the NBA Centel was shocked to see that Bow Wow fell for their photoshopped picture suggesting Hunter’s girlfriend commented on Anthony Edwards’ Instagram.

Shedeur Sanders Defends Travis Hunter

On Sunday, Hunter’s teammate, Shedeur Sanders, finally had enough of the drama, and he called out celebrities speaking on Hunter’s relationship. According to Deion Sanders’ son, people are commenting on Travis Hunter for clout.

“All y’all athletes, entertainers, artist etc if y’all genuine trying to holla at trav y’all know how to get in touch with him or someone around.” Shedeur posted on X. “At this point y’all just posting for the algorithm trying to look cool.”

It’s hard to argue against Shedeur when celebrities have contacted the Colorado Buffaloes for games and content, so if they were truly concerned, they could find Hunter’s contact information.

Hopefully, the chatter doesn’t hinder Travis Hunter, who has some great moments ahead of him with Bowl season and the NFL draft approaching.