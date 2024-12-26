Athletes

Shedeur Sanders Blasts Celebs Discussing Travis' Relationship

Sheduer Sanders Calls Out Celebrities Speaking On Travis Hunter’s Relationship– ‘Y’all Just Posting For The Algorithm’

Published on December 26, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Shedeur Sanders & Travis Hunter - 2023 Pac-12 Football Media Day

Shedeur Sanders & Travis Hunter – Source: Louis Grasse / Getty

Shedeur Sanders called out messy celebrities talking about Travis Hunter’s relationship on social media instead of contacting the Heisman Trophy winner privately.

Last week, Travis Hunter stood on stage to accept the 2024 Heisman Trophy, and by the end of the weekend, his relationship was the topic of discussion. After a clip went viral of his girlfriend Leanna questioning what she was supposed to do during a meet-and-greet, a narrative was created that she was difficult and uninterested in the football player.

Related Stories

Commenters also suggested that Leanna is only with Travis for money and has an attitude that could affect his future.

Following the video surfacing, several celebrities chimed in with their opinion, including Shannon SharpeDez Bryant, and Bow Wow. Bow Wow, in particular, responded to a fake tweet from @NBACentel and went on a rant to Travis Hunter instead of calling him directly.

Travis Hunter spent most of the week defending his girlfriend and asking people to mind their business, but after Bow Wow’s video, he deleted his social media. Even the NBA Centel was shocked to see that Bow Wow fell for their photoshopped picture suggesting Hunter’s girlfriend commented on Anthony Edwards’ Instagram.

Shedeur Sanders Defends Travis Hunter

On Sunday, Hunter’s teammate, Shedeur Sanders, finally had enough of the drama, and he called out celebrities speaking on Hunter’s relationship. According to Deion Sanders’ son, people are commenting on Travis Hunter for clout.

“All y’all athletes, entertainers, artist etc if y’all genuine trying to holla at trav y’all know how to get in touch with him or someone around.” Shedeur posted on X. “At this point y’all just posting for the algorithm trying to look cool.”

It’s hard to argue against Shedeur when celebrities have contacted the Colorado Buffaloes for games and content, so if they were truly concerned, they could find Hunter’s contact information.

Hopefully, the chatter doesn’t hinder Travis Hunter, who has some great moments ahead of him with Bowl season and the NFL draft approaching.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Deion Sanders Newsletter Shedeur Sanders Travis Hunter

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Closing ceremony of the 78th Cannes Film Festival

Halle Berry's Wellness Evolution: Aging, Fashion, Fitness And Beauty Redefined

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 16, 2025

Hot Boy Fall? Klay Thompson Gives Dry Answer Regarding Meg Thee Stallion, X Thinks They Split

Hip-Hop Wired
Bad Bunny Most Wanted Tour - San Juan, PR

The Ultimate Bad Bunny Super Bowl 2026 Setlist: Songs He Could Perform

Global Grind

Atlanta Lights Up: Serayah, Tyler Lepley, Kandi Burruss & More Dazzle At ‘Ruth & Boaz’ Screening Party

MadameNoire
Latest News
Cardi B x Crissle West
2 Items

‘B***h, You Could Never!’ Cardi B Drags ‘Disgusting’ Crissle West’s Malicious Motherhood Comments Over Pre-Tour Pregnancy

Lori Harvey & Damson Idris attend Red Carpet Premiere Event For The Sixth And Final Season Of FX's "Snowfall" - After Party

Locked In Again? Exes Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Spotted Seemingly Spinning The Block In Boo’d Up Beach Pics

STRUT: Brian Jordan Jr.

#BOSSIPSounds Brian Jordan Jr. Sizzles In ‘STRUT’ Video With HBCU Help From Dazzling Dancers, Big Freedia, Olivia Lux, Jessica Betts & Victor Jackson [Exclusive]

Priscilla Williams-Till x Emmett Till

Emmett Till’s Cousin, Priscilla Williams-Till, Running For US Senate in Mississippi

Cardi B and JT
2 Items

Cardi B & JT Trade Jarring Jabs After ‘Am I The Drama?’ Diss Track, Abortion Allegations & Stefon Diggs Assault Claims Collide

Kayla Nicole x Chris Brown

Boots In The Air! Kayla Nicole Understood The ASSignment During Chris Brown Lap Dance Full Of Breezy Bowl Bodyrolling Debauchery

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close