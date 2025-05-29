Mo’Nique’s Estranged Son Shalon Jackson Reunites With Comedienne, Issues An Apology For His ‘Betrayal’

A messy back-and-forth between a comedienne and her son is over, my loves!

Mo’Nique spent Memorial Day surrounded by love, spending quality time with all three of her “sweet babies”—including her eldest, Shalon Jackson Jr., who previously spoke publicly about being estranged from his mom.

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

On Wednesday, the 57-year-old Oscar winner shared a heartfelt slideshow on Instagram, capturing intimate moments with her sons Jonathan and David (whom she shares with husband Sidney Hicks), and Shalon, from a prior relationship. The first image captured Mo’Nique and Shalon embracing in a warm, joyful hug, both beaming from ear to ear. The final photo featured the full family—Mo’Nique holding hands with Hicks, Shalon, Jonathan, and David, radiating unity and peace.

She kept her caption simple yet powerful: “GRATEFUL!!!! I LOVE US 4REAL.”

The emotional reunion comes over a year after Mo’Nique and Shalon’s estrangement became public, following her candid interview on “Club Shay Shay” with Shannon Sharpe in February 2024. In that viral conversation, she opened up about their fractured relationship and her heartfelt desire to mend it.

In response to the interview, Jackson accused his mother of sharing a “false narrative” and claimed she didn’t truly “care” to be in his life. However, social media users were thrilled to see that the two have seemingly reconciled and begun healing their once-strained relationship.

“Nobody wins when the family feuds. Praise God MO,” wrote one fan.

Another user commented:

“As a parent, sometime[s] we don’t have everything our babies need but when they grow up as long as all parties are willing to work it out, healing can come through healthy interactions.”

Shalon also apologized for bringing his family matters to the public

A few days after the Memorial Day gathering, Shalon spoke about healing his past drama with Mo’Nique in a new video. In the video, reshared by the Art of Dialogue on Wednesday, Shalon apologized for putting his family issues on blast and praised his mother and Hicks for their “patience and grace” as he struggled through mental health issues at the time.

“Making those videos a year ago was a betrayal against our family, and I have to take full accountability for it,” he said. “Why I made the videos and how I was feeling at the time when I made them is irrelevant. I made them and I shouldn’t have period. My family did not deserve the backlash that they received from what I said, having a life’s resume with your family as the one in the family who simply just can’t get right, and then finally, doing what you’re supposed to be doing didn’t give me the right to feel self-righteous when I felt like they didn’t notice,” he added in part.

As previously reported, Mo’Nique responded to her son Shalon’s claims of abandonment last year by sharing a series of heartfelt text messages between them, aiming to show that their relationship had remained amicable. The post featured screenshots dating from December 2020 through October 2021, highlighting ongoing communication and affection despite the public fallout.

“HEY MY SWEET BABIES HERE ARE THE RECEIPTS FROM A MOTHER WHO ALLEGEDLY DOES NOT LOVE HER SON,” she began in her caption. “WE ARE SHARING THIS WITH YOU SHALON & THE COMMUNITY! SOME WILL COMPLETELY GET IT OTHERS WON’T WE LOVE US 4REAL.”

