Da Brat Releases "Have You To Myself"
Melodic Mastery: Da Brat Releases Tender Tribute To Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart, ‘Have You To Myself,’ Featuring Jessica Betts
Da Brat is marking Pride Month with melodic mastery, unveiling her first track in 10 years as a tender tribute to her trailblazing wife, Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart.
The hip-hop legend is celebrating Pride with the release of her heartfelt new single, “Have U 2 Myself,” featuring powerhouse singer-songwriter/HERSband of Niecey Nash-Betts, Jessica Betts.
The soulful track marks a bold new chapter for the two-time Grammy-nominated rapper as she steps into independence and vulnerability and celebrates her loving marriage to Jesseca “Judy” Dupart.
“I’ve collaborated with many artists throughout my career, but this release is especially meaningful because it’s the first time I’m putting something out independently,” said Da Brat in a statement to BOSSIP. “Now, I’m surrounded by an incredible team that genuinely supports me and believes in my vision—and that makes all the difference.”
“We so excited that this collab happened!” Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash-Betts shared in a joint statement. “Friendship & love led to inspiration & creativity. The vibes were not planned but right on time for Pride Month! Can’t wait for everyone to see the video. It’s fire!”
As both Da Brat and Betts continue to advocate for representation in the LGBTQ+ community, “Have U 2 Myself” stands as a celebration of queer love, artistic freedom, and the beauty of being seen.
“Today I wanna do nothing but all up on your skin, baby we mo than lovers, ’cause you are my best friend. And I don’t wanna see no phone and don’t turn on your computer, cause I want no interrupting the things I’m about to do to you, girl,” raps Da Brat on the track.
Da Brat and Betts’ partnership goes beyond music. Both women are trailblazers who’ve openly embraced their identities and relationships in the public eye: Da Brat with entrepreneur Jesseca Harris-Dupart, and Betts with Emmy-winner Niecy Nash-Betts. Their genuine bond is woven throughout the track, stemming from shared values, hometown roots (both hail from Chicago), and the love they have for their wives.
“JB has an incredible vibe—her voice is smooth and laid-back, and when she picks up that guitar? It’s magic,” said Da Brat in a statement. “Our wives are close friends and actually brought us together, so the energy was natural. We vibed in the studio and created something special.”
Listen to “Have U 2 Myself” below.
The track is now available on all major streaming platforms.
