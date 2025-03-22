Niecy Nash-Betts Celebrates Bday With Rootin' Tootin' Rodeo Bash
One Helluva Hootenanny: Niecy Nash-Betts Celebrates 55th Birthday With Rootin’ Tootin’ Rodeo Bash, Wrangles Up BFFs For Bustlin’ Buckeroo Bonanza
Everybody loves Niecy Nash-Betts who celebrated her 55th birthday with a rootin’ tootin’ Rodeo Bash that wrangled up stars from all around town for some good ‘ole fashioned country fun in Beverly Hills.
Check out the video recap below:
The Emmy-winning star brought out famous friends, family, and co-stars including Jill Scott, Taraji P. Henson, Colman Domingo, Teyana Taylor, Ava Duvernay, Vivica A. Foxx, Tia Mowry, Wendy Raquel Robinson, Danielle Brooks, Tasha Smith, Tracey Edmonds, Da Brat and Jessica Depart, and wife Jessica Betts.
Other notable attendees included Karrueche, NLE Choppa, Naomi Watts, Sarah Paulson, Rachel Lindsay, Willie Jones, and Victoria Mahoney.
Dolled up like Dolly P, Nash-Betts stunned in a ravishing red cowgirl getup that set the tone for what looked like a helluva hootenanny.
Produced by William P. Miller, the star-studded affair had all the fixins’: country line dancing (the boots were, indeed, on the ground), mechanical bull riding, live performances, curated cocktails by Old Hillside Bourbon and Tequila Comisario, and more.
“Everybody knows–and I’m not bragging when I say this, this is just factual–I throw the best parties,” Nash-Betts told PEOPLE in an exclusive interview. “My parties are a situation, ask about me in these streets.”
Surrounded by love, Nash-Betts was all smiles with her better half Jessica who also performed at the event.
The pair has been heart-eyed in love since the surprise announcement of their nuptials back in August 2020. In an interview with PEOPLE, Nash-Betts described the marriage as a “going into myself” rather than a “coming out.”
The couple first connected back in 2015 via social media while Nash was still married to her ex-husband, Jay Tucker.
Once they divorced, their platonic relationship became romantic. Niecy told PEOPLE she loves being married to Jessica and describes her wife as “the wind beneath [her] wings.”
If you could throw a themed birthday party, what would you do? Tell us down below and enjoy more photos/video from Niecy’s rootin’ tootin Rodeo Bash on the flip.
- Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 114
- Cardi B & JT Trade Jarring Jabs After ‘Am I The Drama?’ Diss Track, Abortion Allegations & Stefon Diggs Assault Claims Collide
- Future Cult Classic Or Flabbergasting Fumble? Unhinged Horror-Thriller ‘Him’ Gets Cheered, Booed & Meme’d Across Social Media
- Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 114
- Cardi B & JT Trade Jarring Jabs After ‘Am I The Drama?’ Diss Track, Abortion Allegations & Stefon Diggs Assault Claims Collide
- Future Cult Classic Or Flabbergasting Fumble? Unhinged Horror-Thriller ‘Him’ Gets Cheered, Booed & Meme’d Across Social Media
- Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 114
- Cardi B & JT Trade Jarring Jabs After ‘Am I The Drama?’ Diss Track, Abortion Allegations & Stefon Diggs Assault Claims Collide
- Future Cult Classic Or Flabbergasting Fumble? Unhinged Horror-Thriller ‘Him’ Gets Cheered, Booed & Meme’d Across Social Media
- Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 114
- Cardi B & JT Trade Jarring Jabs After ‘Am I The Drama?’ Diss Track, Abortion Allegations & Stefon Diggs Assault Claims Collide
- Future Cult Classic Or Flabbergasting Fumble? Unhinged Horror-Thriller ‘Him’ Gets Cheered, Booed & Meme’d Across Social Media
Enjoy more selects from the Rodeo Bash below:
- Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 114
- Cardi B & JT Trade Jarring Jabs After ‘Am I The Drama?’ Diss Track, Abortion Allegations & Stefon Diggs Assault Claims Collide
- Future Cult Classic Or Flabbergasting Fumble? Unhinged Horror-Thriller ‘Him’ Gets Cheered, Booed & Meme’d Across Social Media
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 113
-
'B***h, You Could Never!' Cardi B Drags 'Disgusting' Crissle West's Malicious Motherhood Comments Over Pre-Tour Pregnancy
-
Here’s What Happened When Baby Bumpin’ Bardi Revealed She’s Expecting A Baby With Baller Boo Stefon Diggs
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 112