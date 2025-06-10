Aaron Pierre Thanks His ‘One Of One’ Teyana Taylor For Throwing His Suprise 31st Birthday Party

In cutely coupled-up news, Aaron Pierre is giving a sweet shoutout to his confirmed boo Teyana Taylor after she surprised him for his 31st birthday.

Source: Johnny Nunez

As previously reported, the internet has been in a tizzy since footage surfaced of the two sweetly kissing at Pierre’s birthday party.

“My bestie did her BIG ONE for her man, her man, her man! I just love you guys,” the text on the video read from a birthday party attendee. “Look at the smiles. The surprise, the FaceTime calls of her planning it downnnn. Love love love.”

Now the actor is recapping the epic celebration while giving props to his lady for the big surprise.

In an Instagram post captioned “Thirty-Won!” the actor reflected on the milestone with gratitude, giving thanks to God for another year of life and personal growth.

“Father God, Thank you for blessing me with another year. Another opportunity to evolve, grow, mature and refine. All the light is You; the missteps are mine,” Pierre wrote.

He also took a moment to shower his “one of one,” Teyana, with appreciation for orchestrating what he called a “beautiful day.”

Pierre ended his post by thanking friends, family, and fans for their love and support, writing,

“It is never lost on me. Endlessly grateful.”

Aaron and Teyana first sparked dating rumors in January before Teyana seemingly confirmed their coupledom with a post-Oscars Instagram post.

The two were spotted together at the ABFF Honors in February, where Pierre was recognized with a prestigious award with Teyana by his side. Before that, the two were spotted in January at the fourth annual Fifteen Percent Pledge gala in Los Angeles.

What do YOU think about Aaron’s sweet message to Teyana Taylor?