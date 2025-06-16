Simon Guobadia Breaks Silence About His Time In ICE Detention, Says ‘It’s Possible’ Porsha Williams Tipped Immigration Officials Off

Simon Guobadia is ready to speak out about his harrowing time in ICE detention, a move that he suspects was potentially orchestrated by his soon-to-be ex-wife, Porsha Williams, who recently received a peachy payout in their prenup settlement.

“I was not totally oblivious to the possibilities of…some interference,” said the businessman who wants to have a conversation with President Trump, whom he calls “Donny,” about his detainment.

In February, the 61-year-old petroleum entrepreneur was detained at the Stewart Detention Center in Lumpkin, Ga.,—and sent packing back to his home country of Nigeria—as part of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) deportation efforts. Describing the scary incident in detail during an interview with US Weekly published June 13, Guobadia said the incident happened so fast and notably, “a day or two” before the season 16 premiere of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

After de-boarding a flight from overseas, the African businessman revealed that he was met at the gate entrance by “seven” ice agents, who immediately took his laptop and two phones including one that was tied to his business in Dubai and another for his work in the U.S.

“So, I had everything on me, literally a mobile office. [They] took those from me and [I] gave them passcodes so they could do their forensic investigation, [if] you will,” he explained. “After that, they basically came and told me that I was being detained and that they would be taking me in, and I’ll be seeing a judge at some point. So, they slapped the cuffs on and I was taken away.”

Guobadia told US Weekly that he found the entire situation strange, especially given that his immigration status was already well-documented. As previously reported, the former reality TV star first arrived in the U.S. in 1982 but became deportable in 1985 after overstaying his visa. He returned in 1986 on a work visa, overstayed again, and soon faced a string of legal issues, starting with a 1987 guilty plea for bank and credit card fraud. Deported in 1992, he re-entered the country just weeks later with permanent residency, despite his criminal record.

Simon Guobadia Says He Felt His Detainment Was Targeted

When asked if he felt targeted, Guobadia responded with a resounding, “Yes.”

“Yes, it felt like a target. It felt like a target because they had no reason [and] it felt like a target on a number of fronts. One, for sure, is the new administration and new administration policies, they’ve heightened their targets apparently as agents are waiting, looking through flight [logs] for names that may have popped up on their radar and take[n] them into custody.”

Guobadia added that while he couldn’t say for certain, he suspected it was possible that Williams, 43, or someone connected to her, may have alerted ICE.

“It’s possible. I just don’t know. I don’t have all the facts,” he said. “I am dealing with those behind her, the powers behind her that, obviously, would like to see her succeed and ensure that the investment in this person will come to fruition. So, I was not totally oblivious to the possibilities of…some interference.”

A source close to the Housewife told the outlet that there was “zero truth” to Guobadia’s theory, and she previously denied tipping off ICE during an appearance on The Breakfast Club.

After being questioned at the airport, the Nigerian businessman was taken to a facility where he was informed that he would eventually appear before a judge. He was not granted bond. He was later transported—shackled at both hands and feet—to the Stewart Detention Center, where he remained until his recent release.

Guobadia said he was so exhausted upon arrival that he slept for two days, reports US Weekly. Friends and family were allowed to visit him shortly after, though he was limited to spending only one hour with them.

Reflecting on his time in ICE detention, Guobadia described harsh and understaffed conditions. Though he was initially placed in a segregated unit for safety reasons—with his own cell—he observed that many others were crammed two to a cell and that the food was poor and resources stretched thin.

Guobadia said he was given the option to join the general population but initially chose segregation to assess the situation. There, he was locked in his cell for 23 hours a day, with just one hour of outdoor time—sometimes none at all if the weather was bad—before he asked to be moved to the general population.

Guobadia Sent A Message To Donald Trump a.k.a. “Donny” Amid The Controversy

While the entire experience was “a nightmare,” Guobadia said it made him realize that he’s “a pretty tough cookie.”

Looking ahead, the entrepreneur said he plans to relocate to Dubai, where he has lived previously, and is focused on reuniting with his children. Despite the controversy surrounding ICE under Donald Trump’s immigration policies, he said he holds no personal resentment toward the president for his detention.

“Donny, like I refer to him, we are very similar,” he explained to US Weekly. “We’re both Geminis and some of his antics—I certainly can understand it. Sometimes [I would] say that we are misunderstood.” Guobadia added, “I don’t have any animosity towards the situation. I don’t have any problems with Donald Trump like any other CEO or chief executive, who I am. We look to hire the best people we can find. And the issues that he’s dealing with are no different than any other organization. I feel that I have a very unique perspective on this situation, considering that I was there for as long as I was. And there are so many things that I saw that I feel that I can help the administration with.” Porsha Williams Claimed She’s Been Paying Guobadia’s Child Support Since His Departure

It looks like Williams was also feeling the weight of Guobadia’s ICE Detention, as the Housewife had to help out with several of the Nigerian millionaire’s expenses while he was behind bars. According to court audio obtained by YouTuber LakeyshaKeysha and shared by The BravoShadeRoom on June 16, Williams claimed that she paid for the businessman’s “child support for his two sons” and maintenance for his home.

“I really got concerned, being that Simon was still detained. I’m still married to him at the end of the day, and I just really felt it was unfortunate that they weren’t getting any help. The other had reached out to my assistant and said she was concerned. I paid it,” she added.

What do you think about this new information about Porsha and Simon? Tell us your thoughts in the comments section.