For Us, Now Buy Us: BOSSIP’s Best In Black-Owned 2025

Juneteenth is here, and it’s time to celebrate our true Independence Day with purpose, pride, and power moves. On June 19, 1865, over two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed, enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, were finally informed of their freedom, marking a delayed but deeply significant turning point in American history.
Today, Juneteenth represents not only liberation but resilience, community, and the ongoing fight for equity. What better way to honor that legacy than by pouring back into the Black community?
BOSSIP’s Best in Black-Owned gift guide is your one-stop shop to do just that. From thoughtful gifts to self-care splurges, we’re spotlighting standout Black-owned brands that deserve your dollars.
Whether you’re throwing a cookout, sending a gift, or laying the foundation for generational wealth, this is how you show up and show out for Juneteenth.
It’s time to take out your wallets and check out BOSSIP’s “Best In Black Owned.”
Just like in 2020, 2021, 20222, 2023, and 2024, the list is not comprehensive and is consistently being updated; let us know in the comments other black-owned brands to support!
Makeup, Skincare & Nails
Serve up a win with WYN BEAUTY by Serena Williams, the clean, high-performance makeup line designed for life’s everyday victories. Created by the tennis icon herself, this skin-loving collection includes 91 shades across 10 products for face, lips, and eyes, with flexible, hydrating formulas made to move with you from morning meetings to mom duty. Whether you’re looking for long-lasting wear or self-expression through color, WYN BEAUTY empowers you to step into your best self—no filter, no photo finish required. It’s a perfect gift for beauty lovers who want performance, purpose, and a little Serena-level excellence in their routine.
“My mission for WYN BEAUTY was to create a space I’ve always craved, where active beauty is celebrated and makeup is made to move in. Beauty should be fun, a source of extra confidence that lets you focus on everything else that matters to you. These are products for everyone who knows they don’t have to pick between looking and performing their best.” — Serena Williams
Crowned Skin’s signature body butters are anything but ordinary. Each whipped formula blends rich, antioxidant-packed butters (like shea and mango) with deeply hydrating oils (such as jojoba and sweet almond) to soothe, soften, and protect skin. Infused with anti‑inflammatory botanicals and subtle pheromone molecules, these luxurious creams not only calm irritation and defend against environmental stressors but also leave behind an intoxicating, lingering scent designed to captivate.
100% natural and dermatologist‑tested, Crowned Skin’s “Not Your Ordinary Butta” promises next‑level nourishment, confidence‑boosting allure, and a touch of everyday luxury—making it an unforgettable gift and a standout choice for self‑care aficionados.
For the beauty lover who craves bold pigment and versatile products, Danessa Myricks Beauty is a must-have. Created with melanin-rich skin in mind, this vegan, paraben-free, and cruelty-free brand delivers high-performance formulas that double (and triple!) as multitaskers. Whether it’s the glow-boosting Love & Light Beauty Oil, the skin-loving Yummy Skin Serum Foundation, or the waterproof, highly pigmented ColorFix collection that works as shadow, blush, lip color, or highlighter, each product is designed to promote healthy skin while serving serious looks. We personally recommend the Yummy Skin Blurring Balm, a game-changing, award-winning formula that transforms from balm to powder for a flawless finish. Packed with skin-nourishing ingredients, it’s made to work beautifully across all skin types and offers smooth, buildable coverage worn by the likes of Kelly Rowland and Doechii.
Sassy Nails Studio—Press On Nails
Press Me Pretty-–Press On Nails
Pressologie—Press On Nails
Mischo Beauty—Nail Polish
OOO Polish—Nail Polish
Haircare
For the natural hair girlies, NaturAll Club is a Black-owned, clean beauty brand founded by Muhga Eltigani. Known for its all-natural hair products that cater to curls, coils, and kinks, NaturAll Club has made major waves in the industry—recently securing 4,500 placements in Walmart stores nationwide.
From deep conditioners and styling creams to scalp-loving hair oils, the brand is also home to the #1 hair refresher spray on the market. Founded in 2015 by Sudanese-American entrepreneur Eltigani, NaturAll is the only line offering fresh, refrigerated products and is also available at Sally Beauty.
This powerful pick not only promotes healthy hair but also supports ethical sourcing and Black Muslim entrepreneurship. Shop the full line at Walmart, Sally Beauty, and naturallclub.com.
Clothing, Food, Alcohol & Other
Turn heads and celebrate womanhood with Kai Collective, the bold, empowering fashion label founded by Fisayo Longe. Known for its signature Gaia dress—a vibrant, body-hugging masterpiece that became a global sensation—Kai is more than just a brand; it’s a movement rooted in confidence, individuality, and feminine power, to OkayAfrica. “My purpose is to create a better world for women,” said Longe, who designs with all women in mind, but especially Black women, whom she calls her “primary concern.” From rich fabrics to thoughtful silhouettes, every Kai piece is crafted to make women feel beautiful, seen, and unstoppable. It’s the perfect gift for the style lover who wants their wardrobe to make a statement.
Shot AhClock-A Black-owned 1990s/Early 2000s Hip Hop & R&B Pop Culture Trivia Drinking Game/History Lesson
Now you can step into effortless style with The Lori Harvey Edit, a curated capsule of Lori’s must-have frames starting at $130. The collection includes the newly released Toby ($130), a delicate black metal optical lens with soft curves and a refined silhouette. Add a touch of glam with the Lori frame ($135), a classic cat-eye inspired by Lori Harvey’s favorite shape, available in gloss brown or black.
For a luxe statement, the Jane ($140–$145) comes in bold gloss black, tortoise, or sleek gold and silver metal. And if you’re into a modern Matrix moment, try the Trinity ($135), a slim black frame that fuses Y2K edge with everyday elegance
McBride Sisters—Black Girl Magic Wine
Uncle Nearest- The Most Awarded Bourbon AND American Whiskey of 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, & 2023
Canna Haute—Black-owned CBD oil
B. Condoms—The only Black-owned condom brand
Raise a glass to freedom with Greenwood Whiskey’s limited-edition Juneteenth bottle. This premium Black-owned whiskey brand is honoring the holiday with a special release featuring vibrant artwork by Atlanta-based artist Sway Jones, depicting joyful Black figures in celebration. Priced at $38.99, the bottle is available in select Georgia and Oklahoma stores and online (with some state restrictions). More than just a beautifully aged spirit, Greenwood Whiskey is rooted in the legacy of Tulsa’s Black Wall Street and gives back—donating proceeds from this release to The Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurship. A perfect gift that blends culture, community, and craftsmanship.
Home Goods & Business Services
Karibe Company-–Black-owned cookware
The Gathering Spots
