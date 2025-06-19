For Us, Now Buy Us: BOSSIP’s Best In Black-Owned 2025

Juneteenth is here, and it’s time to celebrate our true Independence Day with purpose, pride, and power moves. On June 19, 1865, over two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed, enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, were finally informed of their freedom, marking a delayed but deeply significant turning point in American history.

Today, Juneteenth represents not only liberation but resilience, community, and the ongoing fight for equity. What better way to honor that legacy than by pouring back into the Black community?

BOSSIP’s Best in Black-Owned gift guide is your one-stop shop to do just that. From thoughtful gifts to self-care splurges, we’re spotlighting standout Black-owned brands that deserve your dollars.

Whether you’re throwing a cookout, sending a gift, or laying the foundation for generational wealth, this is how you show up and show out for Juneteenth.

It’s time to take out your wallets and check out BOSSIP’s “Best In Black Owned.”

Just like in 2020, 2021, 20222, 2023, and 2024, the list is not comprehensive and is consistently being updated; let us know in the comments other black-owned brands to support!

Makeup, Skincare & Nails

Wyn Beauty

Serve up a win with WYN BEAUTY by Serena Williams, the clean, high-performance makeup line designed for life’s everyday victories. Created by the tennis icon herself, this skin-loving collection includes 91 shades across 10 products for face, lips, and eyes, with flexible, hydrating formulas made to move with you from morning meetings to mom duty. Whether you’re looking for long-lasting wear or self-expression through color, WYN BEAUTY empowers you to step into your best self—no filter, no photo finish required. It’s a perfect gift for beauty lovers who want performance, purpose, and a little Serena-level excellence in their routine.

“My mission for WYN BEAUTY was to create a space I’ve always craved, where active beauty is celebrated and makeup is made to move in. Beauty should be fun, a source of extra confidence that lets you focus on everything else that matters to you. These are products for everyone who knows they don’t have to pick between looking and performing their best.” — Serena Williams

The Lip Bar

Cream Blends

Kubra Kay Skincare

SDOT Beauty

Juvia’s Place

Uoma Beauty

The Crayon Case

Vera Moore Cosmetics

IMAN Cosmetics

JD Glow

Coloured Raine

Lena Lashes

Pnkdigger

Topicals

Crowned Skin

Crowned Skin’s signature body butters are anything but ordinary. Each whipped formula blends rich, antioxidant-packed butters (like shea and mango) with deeply hydrating oils (such as jojoba and sweet almond) to soothe, soften, and protect skin. Infused with anti‑inflammatory botanicals and subtle pheromone molecules, these luxurious creams not only calm irritation and defend against environmental stressors but also leave behind an intoxicating, lingering scent designed to captivate.

100% natural and dermatologist‑tested, Crowned Skin’s “Not Your Ordinary Butta” promises next‑level nourishment, confidence‑boosting allure, and a touch of everyday luxury—making it an unforgettable gift and a standout choice for self‑care aficionados.

Mented Cosmetics

Canvas Beauty

Brown Girl Jane

Pat McGrath Labs

Black Opal

Danessa Myricks Beauty

For the beauty lover who craves bold pigment and versatile products, Danessa Myricks Beauty is a must-have. Created with melanin-rich skin in mind, this vegan, paraben-free, and cruelty-free brand delivers high-performance formulas that double (and triple!) as multitaskers. Whether it’s the glow-boosting Love & Light Beauty Oil, the skin-loving Yummy Skin Serum Foundation, or the waterproof, highly pigmented ColorFix collection that works as shadow, blush, lip color, or highlighter, each product is designed to promote healthy skin while serving serious looks. We personally recommend the Yummy Skin Blurring Balm, a game-changing, award-winning formula that transforms from balm to powder for a flawless finish. Packed with skin-nourishing ingredients, it’s made to work beautifully across all skin types and offers smooth, buildable coverage worn by the likes of Kelly Rowland and Doechii.

KINLÒ by Naomi Osaka

Sassy Nails Studio—Press On Nails

Press Me Pretty-–Press On Nails

Pressologie—Press On Nails

Mischo Beauty—Nail Polish

OOO Polish—Nail Polish

Unsun Sunscreen

Black Girl Sunscreen

KKAÖ by KKB

Haircare

NaturAll Club