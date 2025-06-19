Celebrity

For Us, Now Buy Us: BOSSIP’s Best In Black-Owned 2025

Published on June 19, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Juneteenth is here, and it’s time to celebrate our true Independence Day with purpose, pride, and power moves. On June 19, 1865, over two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed, enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, were finally informed of their freedom, marking a delayed but deeply significant turning point in American history.

Today, Juneteenth represents not only liberation but resilience, community, and the ongoing fight for equity. What better way to honor that legacy than by pouring back into the Black community?

BOSSIP’s Best in Black-Owned gift guide is your one-stop shop to do just that. From thoughtful gifts to self-care splurges, we’re spotlighting standout Black-owned brands that deserve your dollars.

Greenwood Whiskey

Source: Greenwood Whiskey / Greenwood Whiskey

Whether you’re throwing a cookout, sending a gift, or laying the foundation for generational wealth, this is how you show up and show out for Juneteenth.

It’s time to take out your wallets and check out BOSSIP’s “Best In Black Owned.”

Just like in 2020, 2021, 20222, 2023, and 2024, the list is not comprehensive and is consistently being updated; let us know in the comments other black-owned brands to support!

Wyn Beauty

Source: Wyn Beauty / Wyn Beauty

Makeup, Skincare & Nails

Wyn Beauty 

Wyn Beauty

Source: Wyn Beauty

Serve up a win with WYN BEAUTY by Serena Williams, the clean, high-performance makeup line designed for life’s everyday victories. Created by the tennis icon herself, this skin-loving collection includes 91 shades across 10 products for face, lips, and eyes, with flexible, hydrating formulas made to move with you from morning meetings to mom duty. Whether you’re looking for long-lasting wear or self-expression through color, WYN BEAUTY empowers you to step into your best self—no filter, no photo finish required. It’s a perfect gift for beauty lovers who want performance, purpose, and a little Serena-level excellence in their routine.

“My mission for WYN BEAUTY was to create a space I’ve always craved, where active beauty is celebrated and makeup is made to move in. Beauty should be fun, a source of extra confidence that lets you focus on everything else that matters to you. These are products for everyone who knows they don’t have to pick between looking and performing their best.” — Serena Williams

Wyn Beauty

Source: Wyn Beauty / Wyn Beauty

The Lip Bar

Cream Blends

Kubra Kay Skincare

SDOT Beauty

Juvia’s Place

Uoma Beauty

The Crayon Case

Vera Moore Cosmetics

IMAN Cosmetics

JD Glow

Coloured Raine

Lena Lashes 

Pnkdigger

Topicals

Crowned Skin

Crowned Skin

Source: Crowned Skin / Crowned Skin

Crowned Skin’s signature body butters are anything but ordinary. Each whipped formula blends rich, antioxidant-packed butters (like shea and mango) with deeply hydrating oils (such as jojoba and sweet almond) to soothe, soften, and protect skin. Infused with anti‑inflammatory botanicals and subtle pheromone molecules, these luxurious creams not only calm irritation and defend against environmental stressors but also leave behind an intoxicating, lingering scent designed to captivate.

Crowned Skin

Source: Crowned Skin / Crowned Skin

100% natural and dermatologist‑tested, Crowned Skin’s “Not Your Ordinary Butta” promises next‑level nourishment, confidence‑boosting allure, and a touch of everyday luxury—making it an unforgettable gift and a standout choice for self‑care aficionados.

Juvia’s Place

Mented Cosmetics

Cream Blends

Canvas Beauty

Brown Girl Jane

IMAN Cosmetics

Coloured Raine

Pat McGrath Labs

Black Opal

Danessa Myricks Beauty

For the beauty lover who craves bold pigment and versatile products, Danessa Myricks Beauty is a must-have. Created with melanin-rich skin in mind, this vegan, paraben-free, and cruelty-free brand delivers high-performance formulas that double (and triple!) as multitaskers. Whether it’s the glow-boosting Love & Light Beauty Oil, the skin-loving Yummy Skin Serum Foundation, or the waterproof, highly pigmented ColorFix collection that works as shadow, blush, lip color, or highlighter, each product is designed to promote healthy skin while serving serious looks. We personally recommend the Yummy Skin Blurring Balm, a game-changing, award-winning formula that transforms from balm to powder for a flawless finish. Packed with skin-nourishing ingredients, it’s made to work beautifully across all skin types and offers smooth, buildable coverage worn by the likes of Kelly Rowland and Doechii.

KINLÒ by Naomi Osaka

Sassy Nails Studio—Press On Nails

Press Me Pretty-–Press On Nails

Pressologie—Press On Nails

Mischo Beauty—Nail Polish

OOO Polish—Nail Polish

Unsun Sunscreen

Black Girl Sunscreen 

KKAÖ by KKB

Haircare

NaturAll Club

NaturAll Club

Source: NaturAll Club / NaturAll Club

For the natural hair girlies, NaturAll Club is a Black-owned, clean beauty brand founded by Muhga Eltigani. Known for its all-natural hair products that cater to curls, coils, and kinks, NaturAll Club has made major waves in the industry—recently securing 4,500 placements in Walmart stores nationwide.

NaturAll Club

Source: NaturAll Club / NaturAll Club

From deep conditioners and styling creams to scalp-loving hair oils, the brand is also home to the #1 hair refresher spray on the market. Founded in 2015 by Sudanese-American entrepreneur Eltigani, NaturAll is the only line offering fresh, refrigerated products and is also available at Sally Beauty.

NaturAll Club

Source: NaturAll Club / NaturAll Club

This powerful pick not only promotes healthy hair but also supports ethical sourcing and Black Muslim entrepreneurship. Shop the full line at Walmart, Sally Beauty, and naturallclub.com.

Nancy’s Kitchen Products

Karen’s Body Beautiful

Oyin Handmade

The DOUX

Alikay Naturals

Jane Carter Solutions

Pattern Beauty

CURLS

EDEN Bodyworks

Camille Rose Naturals

Niles+Chaz by Mike Colter

Clothing, Food, Alcohol & Other 

Kai Collective

Turn heads and celebrate womanhood with Kai Collective, the bold, empowering fashion label founded by Fisayo Longe. Known for its signature Gaia dress—a vibrant, body-hugging masterpiece that became a global sensation—Kai is more than just a brand; it’s a movement rooted in confidence, individuality, and feminine power, to OkayAfrica. “My purpose is to create a better world for women,” said Longe, who designs with all women in mind, but especially Black women, whom she calls her “primary concern.” From rich fabrics to thoughtful silhouettes, every Kai piece is crafted to make women feel beautiful, seen, and unstoppable. It’s the perfect gift for the style lover who wants their wardrobe to make a statement.

Simone I. Smith

Fe Noel

Shot AhClock-A Black-owned 1990s/Early 2000s Hip Hop & R&B Pop Culture Trivia Drinking Game/History Lesson

Shapes Design Company

The Lavish Brand—Lingerie 

Love Vera—Lingerie

Noite Rose

NudeBarre

Brandon Blackwood

InKlutch Handbags 

Telfar 

The Honey Pot 

BREAD BEAUTY SUPPLY 

ROSEN 

Elisa Jonson Eyewear 

Founded by entrepreneur and designer Elisa Johnson, daughter of NBA legend Magic Johnson, the brand reflects her effortlessly chic LA-meets-NYC style, merging classic shapes with contemporary edge.
Elisa Johnson Eyewear

Source: Elisa Johnson Eyewear / Elisa Johnson Eyewear

Now you can step into effortless style with The Lori Harvey Edit, a curated capsule of Lori’s must-have frames starting at $130. The collection includes the newly released Toby ($130), a delicate black metal optical lens with soft curves and a refined silhouette. Add a touch of glam with the Lori frame ($135), a classic cat-eye inspired by Lori Harvey’s favorite shape, available in gloss brown or black.

Elisa Johnson Eyewear

Source: Elisa Johnson Eyewear / Elisa Johnson Eyewear

For a luxe statement, the Jane ($140–$145) comes in bold gloss black, tortoise, or sleek gold and silver metal. And if you’re into a modern Matrix moment, try the Trinity ($135), a slim black frame that fuses Y2K edge with everyday elegance

Elisa Johnson Eyewear

Source: Elisa Johnson Eyewear

BFyne—Swimsuits

The Natural Swim

Chimzi

The Mie

Mama’s Biscuits

Culture Tags

Brown Estate Wines

Equiano Rum

La Fête Rosé

McBride Sisters—Black Girl Magic Wine

Uncle Nearest- The Most Awarded Bourbon AND American Whiskey of 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, & 2023

HAIRBRELLA 

Creamalicious

Brown Skin Bride

Canna Haute—Black-owned CBD oil

B. Condoms—The only Black-owned condom brand

PO’ UP! Card Game

Greenwood Whiskey

Greenwood Whiskey

Source: Greenwood Whiskey / Greenwood Whiskey

Raise a glass to freedom with Greenwood Whiskey’s limited-edition Juneteenth bottle. This premium Black-owned whiskey brand is honoring the holiday with a special release featuring vibrant artwork by Atlanta-based artist Sway Jones, depicting joyful Black figures in celebration. Priced at $38.99, the bottle is available in select Georgia and Oklahoma stores and online (with some state restrictions). More than just a beautifully aged spirit, Greenwood Whiskey is rooted in the legacy of Tulsa’s Black Wall Street and gives back—donating proceeds from this release to The Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurship. A perfect gift that blends culture, community, and craftsmanship.

Home Goods & Business Services

Joe & Monroe candles

Cadence Candle Co

Karibe Company-–Black-owned cookware

Harlem Candle Company

Estelle Colored Glass

The Gathering Spots

Lit Brooklyn

Ani & Co Candles

12 Twenty Escentuals 

EWE Candles

MarcheNoir

Genesis 1:3

The Zen Succulent

SEE ALSO

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Van Jones Shares DM Charlie Kirk Sent One Day Before His Assassination, X Had Plenty of Thoughts

Hip-Hop Wired
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - September 18, 2025

Cardi B Highlights This Week’s New Music Roundup

Global Grind
Connecticut Sun v Chicago Sky

What So Special About Angel Reese's Shoes?

MadameNoire

6 Viral Moments From Cardi B's 'Am I The Drama?' Album Rollout

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Latest News
Kayla Nicole x Chris Brown

Boots In The Air! Kayla Nicole Understood The ASSignment During Chris Brown Lap Dance Full Of Breezy Bowl Bodyrolling Debauchery

LaQuan Smith - Front Row & Backstage - September 2025 New York Fashion Week
20 Items

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 113

Jalen Green and Draya Michele attend Audemars Piguet Hosts A Special Evening With Vogue To Celebrate 150th Anniversary

Back Boo’d Up! Draya Michele & Jalen Green Reunite After 2 A.M. Toxic Tussle Caught On Camera At NYFW

"We Playin' Spades" Podcast Series

Cheaper By The Dozen Debunked: Ubiquitous Baby Daddy Nick Cannon Claims Having 12 Kids Was A ‘Trauma Response’ To Mariah Carey Divorce

Young Thug and Mariah The Scientist At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
2 Items

‘Whistledown’ Woes: Young Thug Apologizes To Mariah The Scientist After Admitting He Cheated In New Leaked Prison Call

Cardi Assures Bardi Gang That She’s Still Touring Despite Baby Bumpin’, Stefon Diggs Proudly Proclaims He’s ‘100% Team Boy’

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close