Ciara Says Rihanna Feud Is Finished After Met Gala Meetup

What’s Beef? Ciara Says Her Feud With Rihanna Is Finished After Met Gala Meetup

Ciara and Rihanna buried the hatchet on their beef that started in 2011 and became an celebrity internet moment in pop culture history

Published on June 22, 2025

Ciara and Rihanna attend The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Inside
Source: Kevin Mazur/MG25 / Getty

Ciara is making it known that any beef she once had with Rihanna is…well…done.

Although the two posed it up in cute pictures at this year’s Met Gala, CiCi made sure to shut down any thought of bad blood between them during a visit to Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. After messy a** Andy asked a “fan question” about their infamous feud, the “Ecstasy” singer said the two have more important matters at hand, like motherhood.

“We were babies. Now we’re mamas, doing our thing,” she said. “It’s all love. We got to have a good conversation and she’s now having her third baby which is so cool. So, shoutout to mamas out there doing everything and making it happen. Cici got a lot of love for RiRi.”

Their 2011 Twitter exchange may be forever cemented in the hearts and minds of those of us who were in the internet streets at the time. However, they’ve clearly moved on from it.

One thing Ciara is not moving on from is the possibility of having another baby with her husband, NFL quarterback Russell Wilson. Though he’s been very vocal about knocking her up again, it’s only been recently that the “Ride” songstress is matching his energy. She now seems very onboard with welcoming Cinco into their family.

“I love being a mom, it’s my favorite job of all,” she said. “I do love doing it with him, so I’m not saying we’re not going to have Cinco but we’ll see where time takes us.”

It’s a whole lot of hunching going on in that house, that’s for sure.

Now, all that’s left to do is to have CiCi and RiRi’s kids together for a fun playdate. The internet would surely explode that day.

Related Tags

Beef Ciara Newsletter Rihanna

