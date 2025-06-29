Aubrey O’Day Spills Fears If Diddy Trial Verdict ‘Not Guilty’: ‘He’s Coming After Everybody’

As the Diddy trial verdict draws near, with closing arguments now concluded, attention is turning to potential outcomes. Aubrey O’Day, one of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ former artists, is openly sharing her perspective. The former Danity Kane member, who has a well-documented history with the Bad Boy founder, isn’t shying away from discussing her hopes and concerns as the jury prepares to deliberate on federal sex trafficking charges, among others.

Source: Amanda Edwards / Getty

For those who lived through the Making the Band era, Aubrey O’Day was a standout member of Danity Kane, the girl group famously created by Diddy himself. Their relationship was often fraught with tension, and O’Day has been outspoken for years about her negative experiences under his tutelage. As BOSSIP has previously reported, O’Day has maintained that she has been speaking the truth about Diddy for years, often hinting at dark secrets behind the scenes of his empire.

Now, with closing arguments wrapped up and the jury expected to begin deliberations soon, O’Day is publicly sharing her predictions about the trial’s outcome. In a recent exclusive interview with E! News, Aubrey didn’t sugarcoat her feelings.

“Justice for me in this setting,” she stated. “I would like to see all of the crimes that I know are true for him to serve time for all of those, personally.”

Aubrey O’Day’s Fears: What If the Diddy Trial Verdict Isn’t Guilty?

O’Day’s comments, stemming from her own experiences and observations, showed concerns about the prosecution’s performance, stressing the importance of connecting all the dots for the jury.

“Professionally, I would like the prosecution to have done such an incredible job that nobody has any questions right now,” O’Day continued. “I would like to see a world in which they really connected the dots. I’d like to see them really bring home the charges that they indicted him for.”

Despite her personal conviction, she acknowledges potential gaps in how the case was presented to the jury. O’Day also expressed her fears should the Diddy trial verdict come back as “not guilty” on all counts.

When asked directly what she would do if he walked free, Aubrey reportedly responded, “I don’t have that in the range of my thoughts right now. I don’t believe that that would happen.” But then, she added a chilling caveat: “I feel very comfortable suggesting that there would be a lot of danger.”

In a separate interview with Entertainment Tonight, she even joked that if he were to walk free, she’d “buy a ticket to Bali,” before adding, “I mean, if he were to walk free, he’s coming after everybody.”

Though O’Day wasn’t called on to testify during the trial, she still followed the case closely, “There’s cause for concern when you watch the trial, the very first part of it all plays out, and there’s still questions for people. I don’t have any questions, but the prosecution needs to have done a good enough job to make sure that the jury doesn’t,” she told E! News.

As the jury prepares to deliberate, O’Day’s fears resonate with many who have followed the complex and often disturbing revelations of the trial. Her concern about the consequences of a “not guilty” verdict underscores the perceived danger and power Diddy allegedly still wields, even while facing federal charges.

