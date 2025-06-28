No Bloomy Bucks For You: Funniest, Wildest & Messiest Tweets, Memes & Reactions To B. Simone Crying Over Shopping At H&M Instead Of Bloomingdale’s

By now, you’ve probably seen the internet hysteria over B. Simone crying that she can no longer afford Bloomingdale’s and has to settle for H&M which, naturally, stirred up all kinds of hilarious shenanigans across social media.

Blessed with the talent to go viral for all the wrong reasons, the former Wild ‘N Out star broke down about a shift in her personal finances during a recent episode of her Let’s Try This Again podcast.

“There’s been so much financial…just, my finances,” she said, fighting back tears. “The budgeting—you see how I am, nitpicking every little thing. I’ve never been like that.” “We were in Bloomingdale’s yesterday. I’m like, ‘We have to go to H&M,’” she said. “And I notice it in me now, just nitpicking. I just don’t have it to spend.”

Check out the full podcast episode below:

Now, to be fair, she’s not broke (as far as we know), just lacking liquidity after investing all of her money into the launch of a new venture: her upcoming LTTA app.

“Because I’ve invested in this app and this platform, I don’t have the liquid [resources],” the podcast host explained. “I have it in assets, I have it in jewelry, but it’s the liquid. I’m used to seeing a certain amount in my account.”

Instead of just letting this latest roasting blow over, the self-proclaimed comedian attempted to troll everyone by acting nervous while checking out in the grocery store.

In the video, Simone lists the few ingredients she picked up, which came out to $24.14. As the cashier continues through the transaction, the Wild ‘N Out alum speaks to the camera while pretending to be nervous over whether or not her card will get declined.

Unsurprisingly, this video only made things worse for the polarizing content creator who probably should take a break from social media.

What was your reaction to B. Simone crying over having to shop at H&M? Do you think she should take a break from social media? Tell us down below and peep the funniest, wildest, and messiest tweets, memes, and reactions to her latest viral saga on the flip.