Celebrity

Funniest Reactions To B. Simone Crying Over Shopping At H&M

No Bloomy Bucks For You: Funniest, Wildest & Messiest Tweets, Memes & Reactions To B. Simone Crying Over Shopping At H&M Instead Of Bloomingdale’s

Published on June 28, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1 of 15

BET Awards 2024 - Press Room

Source: Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET

By now, you’ve probably seen the internet hysteria over B. Simone crying that she can no longer afford Bloomingdale’s and has to settle for H&M which, naturally, stirred up all kinds of hilarious shenanigans across social media.

Blessed with the talent to go viral for all the wrong reasons, the former Wild ‘N Out star broke down about a shift in her personal finances during a recent episode of her Let’s Try This Again podcast.

“There’s been so much financial…just, my finances,” she said, fighting back tears. “The budgeting—you see how I am, nitpicking every little thing. I’ve never been like that.”

“We were in Bloomingdale’s yesterday. I’m like, ‘We have to go to H&M,’” she said. “And I notice it in me now, just nitpicking. I just don’t have it to spend.”

Check out the full podcast episode below:

Now, to be fair, she’s not broke (as far as we know), just lacking liquidity after investing all of her money into the launch of a new venture: her upcoming LTTA app.

“Because I’ve invested in this app and this platform, I don’t have the liquid [resources],” the podcast host explained. “I have it in assets, I have it in jewelry, but it’s the liquid. I’m used to seeing a certain amount in my account.”

Instead of just letting this latest roasting blow over, the self-proclaimed comedian attempted to troll everyone by acting nervous while checking out in the grocery store.

In the video, Simone lists the few ingredients she picked up, which came out to $24.14. As the cashier continues through the transaction, the Wild ‘N Out alum speaks to the camera while pretending to be nervous over whether or not her card will get declined.

Unsurprisingly, this video only made things worse for the polarizing content creator who probably should take a break from social media.

What was your reaction to B. Simone crying over having to shop at H&M? Do you think she should take a break from social media? Tell us down below and peep the funniest, wildest, and messiest tweets, memes, and reactions to her latest viral saga on the flip.

SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
123456789101112131415

Related Tags

B. Simone Newsletter
More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Candyman Production Stills

17 Black Horror Films To Watch Every October

Global Grind
Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Annual Legislative Conference Phoenix Awards Dinner

Kamala Harris Delivers A Powerful Style Moment In Sergio Hudson At The CBCF Gala

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Mayor Eric Adams holds a South Brooklyn Rally for re-...

Mayor Mixxy Eric Adams Drops Out of Race For Mayor, New Yorkers Say Good Riddance

Hip-Hop Wired
JoAnn Chesimard photographed in Cuba

Assata Shakur, Freedom Fighter And Icon Of Resistance, Passes Away At 78

MadameNoire
Latest News
Cardi B x Crissle West
2 Items

‘B***h, You Could Never!’ Cardi B Drags ‘Disgusting’ Crissle West’s Malicious Motherhood Comments Over Pre-Tour Pregnancy

Lori Harvey & Damson Idris attend Red Carpet Premiere Event For The Sixth And Final Season Of FX's "Snowfall" - After Party

Locked In Again? Exes Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Spotted Seemingly Spinning The Block In Boo’d Up Beach Pics

STRUT: Brian Jordan Jr.

#BOSSIPSounds Brian Jordan Jr. Sizzles In ‘STRUT’ Video With HBCU Help From Dazzling Dancers, Big Freedia, Olivia Lux, Jessica Betts & Victor Jackson [Exclusive]

Priscilla Williams-Till x Emmett Till

Emmett Till’s Cousin, Priscilla Williams-Till, Running For US Senate in Mississippi

Cardi B and JT
2 Items

Cardi B & JT Trade Jarring Jabs After ‘Am I The Drama?’ Diss Track, Abortion Allegations & Stefon Diggs Assault Claims Collide

Kayla Nicole x Chris Brown

Boots In The Air! Kayla Nicole Understood The ASSignment During Chris Brown Lap Dance Full Of Breezy Bowl Bodyrolling Debauchery

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close