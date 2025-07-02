Social media is ABLAZE over Sean “Diddy” Combs being found guilty on only two of five counts in his high-profile sex trafficking trial, with the jury acquitting him of the more serious charges.

NBC News reports that the jury delivered the verdict, convicting Combs, 55, of the Mann Act transportation of former girlfriend Jane and the Mann Act transportation of Casandra Ventura, which, together, carry a potential sentence of 20 years in federal prison.

He was found not guilty of racketeering conspiracy and two counts of sex trafficking.

Following the mixed verdict, prosecutors requested that he remain in custody until sentencing, and told U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian that the government will seek the maximum 20-year sentence.

However NBC News reports that Combs’ attorney, Marc Agnifilo, pushed for his release, noting that the jury acquitted Combs on the most serious charges, including racketeering and sex trafficking.

He asked the court to allow Combs to return home to Miami under supervision and offered a $1 million bond.

The seven-week trial (held in the Southern District of New York) featured testimony from 34 witnesses, including Casandra “Cassie” Ventura, Combs’ ex-girlfriend, who took the stand in her third trimester of pregnancy.

She gave harrowing testimony detailing years of alleged abuse and graphic accounts of the so-called “freak offs.”

Former Danity Kane singer Dawn Richard also testified, sharing her own experiences and corroborating key elements of Ventura’s account, including Combs’ violent outbursts and alleged threats to those within his circle.

As expected, the verdict sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, prompting highly anticipated responses from proud Diddy nemesis, 50 Cent, dedicated Diddy supporter, Boosie, and Diddy’s ex-boo, Yung Miami, who was immediately dragged for a cryptic Instagram Story post and “11:11” tweet coincidentally posted after the verdict.

Seemingly unbothered by the backlash, the former City Girl (who never publicly severed ties with Diddy despite the disturbing charges against him) tweeted through the dragging by promoting her new Caresha Please red cups.

