Celebrity

Social Media Reacts To Verdict In Diddy Sex Trafficking Trial

Here’s What Happened When Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Was Found Guilty On 2 Of 5 Counts In Sex Trafficking Trial

Social media reacts to Diddy's verdict.

Published on July 2, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1 of 20

Invest Fest 2023

Source: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Social media is ABLAZE over Sean “Diddy” Combs being found guilty on only two of five counts in his high-profile sex trafficking trial, with the jury acquitting him of the more serious charges.

NBC News reports that the jury delivered the verdict, convicting Combs, 55, of the Mann Act transportation of former girlfriend Jane and the Mann Act transportation of Casandra Ventura, which, together, carry a potential sentence of 20 years in federal prison.

He was found not guilty of racketeering conspiracy and two counts of sex trafficking.

Following the mixed verdict, prosecutors requested that he remain in custody until sentencing, and told U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian that the government will seek the maximum 20-year sentence.

However NBC News reports that Combs’ attorney, Marc Agnifilo, pushed for his release, noting that the jury acquitted Combs on the most serious charges, including racketeering and sex trafficking.

He asked the court to allow Combs to return home to Miami under supervision and offered a $1 million bond.

The seven-week trial (held in the Southern District of New York) featured testimony from 34 witnesses, including Casandra “Cassie” Ventura, Combs’ ex-girlfriend, who took the stand in her third trimester of pregnancy.

She gave harrowing testimony detailing years of alleged abuse and graphic accounts of the so-called “freak offs.”

Former Danity Kane singer Dawn Richard also testified, sharing her own experiences and corroborating key elements of Ventura’s account, including Combs’ violent outbursts and alleged threats to those within his circle.

As expected, the verdict sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, prompting highly anticipated responses from proud Diddy nemesis, 50 Cent, dedicated Diddy supporter, Boosie, and Diddy’s ex-boo, Yung Miami, who was immediately dragged for a cryptic Instagram Story post and “11:11” tweet coincidentally posted after the verdict.

Seemingly unbothered by the backlash, the former City Girl (who never publicly severed ties with Diddy despite the disturbing charges against him) tweeted through the dragging by promoting her new Caresha Please red cups.

What was your reaction to the Diddy verdict? Do you think he’ll get anything close to 20 years? Tell us down below and peep the social media hysteria over the verdict on the flip.

SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
1234567891011121314151617181920

Related Tags

50 Cent Caresha Cassie Diddy Newsletter Yung Miami
More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Diddy Sentenced To 4 Years In Prison On Prostitution Charges, Social Media Reacts

Hip-Hop Wired
Columbia Pictures' "Caught Stealing" New York Premiere

Real Recognize Real: Black Social Media Users Rally Around Bad Bunny Super Bowl Halftime Pick

Global Grind
Loving African American wife kissing her husband on the cheek

National Boyfriend Day: 7 Meaningful Ways To Celebrate Your Man

MadameNoire
2020 Essence Magazine Wellness House

Why Dr. Jackie Says Women Must Take Charge Of Their Health

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Latest News
Cardi B x Crissle West
2 Items

‘B***h, You Could Never!’ Cardi B Drags ‘Disgusting’ Crissle West’s Malicious Motherhood Comments Over Pre-Tour Pregnancy

Lori Harvey & Damson Idris attend Red Carpet Premiere Event For The Sixth And Final Season Of FX's "Snowfall" - After Party

Locked In Again? Exes Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Spotted Seemingly Spinning The Block In Boo’d Up Beach Pics

STRUT: Brian Jordan Jr.

#BOSSIPSounds Brian Jordan Jr. Sizzles In ‘STRUT’ Video With HBCU Help From Dazzling Dancers, Big Freedia, Olivia Lux, Jessica Betts & Victor Jackson [Exclusive]

Priscilla Williams-Till x Emmett Till

Emmett Till’s Cousin, Priscilla Williams-Till, Running For US Senate in Mississippi

Cardi B and JT
2 Items

Cardi B & JT Trade Jarring Jabs After ‘Am I The Drama?’ Diss Track, Abortion Allegations & Stefon Diggs Assault Claims Collide

Kayla Nicole x Chris Brown

Boots In The Air! Kayla Nicole Understood The ASSignment During Chris Brown Lap Dance Full Of Breezy Bowl Bodyrolling Debauchery

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close