Funniest Tweets From 'Madea's Destination Wedding' Premiere

Now, Tyler… Funniest, Wildest & Pettiest Tweets From ‘Madea’s Destination Wedding’ Premiere Weekend

Social media reacts to Tyler Perry's latest film, 'Madea's Destination Wedding'

Published on July 15, 2025

For nearly 20 years, Tyler Perry‘s ever-expanding Madeaverse has reigned as one of Hollywood’s most bankable franchises, fueled by the sheer ridiculousness of Madea. This time, the titular character returns for some fun in the Bahamian sun in Madea’s Destination Wedding.

Written and directed by Perry, the raucous comedy has everything you’ve come to expect from the project-churning mogul’s beloved brand of foolishness which, one again, rocketed to No. 1 on Netflix.

In Madea’s Destination Wedding, our favorite pistol-toting meemaw’s nephew Brian (also played by Perry) and his ex-wife Debrah (Taja V. Simpson) are shocked to learn their daughter Tiffany (Diamond White) is engaged to a rapper she met on a yacht…and the wedding is in two weeks.

Always down for a good time, Madea and her crew head to the Bahamas where familial tensions and hilarity ensue because of course.

As expected, social media buzzed over Madea’s latest adventure with many people roasting the wildly unserious film that sprinkles Beyoncé and Young Thug songs into the shenanigans.

On the flip side, it played well with Perry’s target audience (you know who they are) who enjoy everything he does despite the pesky criticisms.

Either way, it was another streaming success for Perry whose assembly line of films and shows at his studio keeps moving with R&B, starring Serayah, Tyler Lepley, and Phylicia Rashad in a modern-day retelling of Ruth and Boaz—one of the most iconic love stories in the Bible.

Directed by Alanna Brown and written by Mike Elliott and Cory Tynan, the project boasts an ensemble cast with musicians Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, Jermaine Dupri, Lecrae Moore, and Yung Joc.

How did you feel about Madea’s Destination Wedding? Tell us down below and peep the funniest, wildest, and pettiest tweets from its premiere weekend on the flip.

