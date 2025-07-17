Hot Girl Hoop Dreams: Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson Make A Splash For Their Red Carpet Couple Debut

Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion are diving head-first into a public relationship!

Source: Raymond Hall / Getty

The NBA star and the rapper made their red carpet debut on Wednesday, July 16, at Meg’s Inaugural Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala in New York City.

For the exciting occasion, the Houston hottie looked elegant in a halter-neck black gown with a silver, asymmetrical belt detail at the hips. As for Thompson, he let his other half shine, keeping it simple and opting for a classic black-and-white tux.

Just a few days after making their relationship Instagram official, Megan opened up to People about just how serendipitous their introduction was. While she wouldn’t disclose the details of their “meet cute,” she did refer to the Dallas Mavericks star as “the nicest person I’ve ever met in my life.”

Source: XNY/Star Max / Getty

“Oh, we met and it was such a meet cute it was like a f***ing movie,” the rapper told the outlet. “I won’t tell you how and I won’t tell you when, but it was a movie that he’s the nicest person I’ve ever met in my life.”

Meg’s Inaugural Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala was held to “provide resources to effect meaningful and positive change in the lives of women and children, senior citizens, and underserved communities,” per the foundation’s website.

Its programs are “focused in the areas of education, housing, health & wellness, and community goodwill,” named after Megan’s late parents, Joseph Pete III and Holly Thomas.

“I feel like they can see what I’m doing right now,” Megan told People of honoring her family’s legacy. “I feel like they’re looking down on me from heaven, and I feel like they’re like, ‘Yes, daughter!’ I feel like my momma’s so happy…I feel like she is clapping. I feel like my great-grandma is so happy. I feel like my daddy is like, ‘this is exactly what I knew my child was gonna do.’ I feel like they’re super proud.”

She went on to speak even more about her connection to Klay in other interviews that same evening, gushing over just how “kind” the NBA star is.

“I have never dated somebody so kind,” Meg told Page Six of her new romance. “This is my first relationship where I’ve ever been with somebody who’s genuinely a nice person, and he makes me genuinely happy.”

She continued, “I just never dated somebody like him before, and I’m just grateful that he’s here by my side and he feels the same way about me.”

The couple’s red carpet debut comes just one week after the rapper accidentally(?) featured the Dallas Mavericks star on her Instagram. In a series of photos shared on July 9, fans in the comments section quickly noticed Thompson in the background of her photos, sparking relationship rumors.

Not long after, Thompson made their relationship Instagram official by posting photos of the pair giving each other kisses and holding hands while on vacation. Now, it looks like the pair is ready to fully embrace a public relationship.