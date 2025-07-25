Melody Shari Hosts Private Premiere Of ‘Childcare Cartel’, Cast & Creator Celebrate Sizzling Series

The women of The Childcare Cartel docuseries rolled out the red carpet for an exclusive, adults-only networking and watch party, and BOSSIP was on the scene to see the sizzling series.

The luxe gathering took place at Atlanta’s Modex Studio and was moderated by award-winning actress and entrepreneur, Melody Shari.

The event spotlighted the groundbreaking unscripted series that follows a tight-knit circle of female childcare bosses balancing business, life, and the weight of running empires where one misstep could change everything.

The atmosphere was electric and elegant as Childcare Cartel pulled back the velvet curtain for an exclusive, star-studded evening in Atlanta. Guests draped in pastel perfection gathered under lush florals, luxe drapery, and candlelit decor curated by The Bella Xperience, setting the scene for a night of networking, noshing, and next-level inspiration.

Over 100 of Atlanta’s finest, including moguls, media mavericks, and mogul moms, turned out to toast the upcoming docuseries. In attendance were cast members Sherri J. White, Janaya Burke, Keisha “Starr” Archer, and Sydney Jordan, along with #RHOA creator Princess Banton-Lofters, restaurateur Ebony Austin, and media executive Chanel Nicole Scott.

The night also featured panel discussions packed with business gems guided by Melody Shari, delivering raw and rare insight into the realities of running a childcare empire.

The grand finale was a private premiere of the game-changing reality series that follows bold businesswomen navigating babies, budgets, and big boss moves in pursuit of generational wealth.

About Childcare Cartel

The Childcare Cartel isn’t your typical feel-good family series. It’s a bold, behind-the-scenes reality show created by Atlanta-based mogul mom Sherri J. White, spotlighting the high-stakes world of Black women running early childhood education empires.

The docuseries peels back the layers of licensing, lawsuits, burnout, betrayal, sisterhood—and the beauty and chaos in between. Think: less playgrounds, more power moves.

The featured cast includes Martika Reddick, Janiya Burke, Keisha ‘Starr’ Archer, and Sydney Goggins, four childcare owners whose personal and professional journeys anchor the heart of the series.

“I had to close my center today,” said Sherri J. with a laugh to BOSSIP. “I came here in my work clothes and got dressed at the venue. But I feel really, really good. People are excited—they’re ready to network and get into what The Childcare Cartel is all about.”

Here’s what each of the featured women had to say about their journeys, and what they hope viewers take away.

Sherri J. : “We’re Here First as Women”

As the creator, executive producer, and owner of multiple centers, Sherri J. is the heartbeat of the show. She wants viewers to look beyond the surface of daycare.

“I want people to understand that childcare is more,” she said. “It’s about the women behind it. You’ll see each woman going through something different—some business, some tea—but mostly, it’s a reminder that this is a space where you can be a woman first. Yes, we’re providers, but we’re individuals too.”

Though some attendees hoped to network for jobs, Sherri J. made it clear—she’s fully staffed.

“Honestly? My payroll has hit its max,” she joked. “I need someone else to open a center so I can send some of my staff over there.”

