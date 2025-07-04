Khloé Kardashian Says Her Lamar Odom Divorce ‘Prepared’ Her For Trystin’ Thompson’s ‘Traumatic’ Betrayal Blowup

Source: Derick E. Hingle, Luigi Iorio, Paras Griffin

Khloé Kardashian was an open book during her Khloé in Wonderland podcast as she discussed the fallout from her calamitous uncoupling with Lamar Odom and her bombshell breakup with persistently philanderous Tristan Thompson.

After a fan asked the 41-year-old reality TV star when she felt like the “strongest version” of herself, Khloé revealed that it was during the difficult time in 2013 when cheating rumors surrounding Lamar surfaced—four years after they married in August 2009. With her “family’s support,” she was able to get through the rough patch. The situation was made worse by the former Los Angeles Lakers star’s reported cocaine use. Khloé filed for divorce that same year.

“Me going through such a public divorce and handling that—and yes, it was between him and I, and it was a great love that was now lost and that whole thing—it was so public,” the mother of two explained. “So public that I’ve never dealt with something like that before. But I dealt with it, and I had my family’s support and all of that.”

Their divorce was finalized in July, but on Oct. 13, 2015, just two months later, Khloé called it off after Lamar was found unconscious in a Las Vegas brothel due to a near-fatal overdose. He was rushed to the hospital, where toxicology reports revealed cocaine, opiates, and sexual enhancement pills were discovered in his system, according to People and USA Today. Notably, during a Jan.19 appearance on The Kyle & Jackie O Show, Odom claimed that the drugs found in his body may have been unknowingly slipped into his drink shortly after he had signed the divorce papers handed down by Khloé while heading to the brothel.

Though Khloé stood by him during his recovery, the two eventually parted ways for good in 2016.

Khloé Called Her Breakup With Tristan Thompson “Traumatic”

Shortly afterward, she began dating Tristan Thompson. But what she hoped would be a fresh start quickly turned into another painful and “traumatic” chapter, as Tristan cheated on her just days before the birth of their daughter, True, in April 2018.

While heartbreaking, Khloé explained that her painful divorce from Lamar prepared her for the worst with Tristan.

“Obviously, no one can prepare you for something like that,” the star shared. “And it wasn’t the cheating that’s like, ‘Ugh.’ People get cheated on. It’s more that I was nine months pregnant—I was having a baby two days later—and it was so public and it was everywhere. But I think I handled it the best that I knew how because I almost got a little experience of it, or a lot of experience of it, from my divorce with Lamar. So, it sort of prepared me.”

She added:

“But if it was maybe just the one-off situation and while you have these newly fresh hormones and you’re just trying to even be a first time mom or be present in this moment and experience this moment, I don’t know if I would’ve been able just to handle that isolated incident,” she admitted.

Khloé called things off with Tristan immediately after the scandal, but they eventually repaired their romance in 2021, welcoming a son named Tatum via surrogate in August 2022. Love didn’t last for long for the duo. In January 2022, they called it quits after news broke of Tristan welcoming a child with Maralee Nichols, as they were still together.

Still, love isn’t lost for the Good American co-founder after her painful relationships.

“Everything prepared me for each experience in my life, and I think when you overcome those experiences, you feel really strong,” she told fans on the latest episode of Khloé in Wonderland. “And also for how I handled so many of those moments in my life, I’m really proud of myself for the way I handled them.” What do you think of Khloé’s crazy breakups with Tristan and Lamar? Tell us in the comments section.