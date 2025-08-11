Tina Knowles Effortlessy Ethers Beyoncé Haters With Throwback Video—’She Chose To Rely On Her Talent’

When it comes to Ms. Tina Knowles, she does not play about her family, and her recent Instagram post is making fans give her a round of applause. “If she has helped you stay relevant or to get your name in the press, I’m very happy she could help you. You’re welcome!” wrote Mama Tina.

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic / Getty

Alongside a TikTok video compilation featuring throwback videos of Beyoncé, the family matriarch set the record straight on her daughter not building her career on the backs of others and being far from a hater. The protective matriarch let people know that she sees the shade directed towards her superstar seed and is not above clocking it.

“As a Kid with big dreams, She made a commitment to work hard! Polish her craft, take vocal lessons, dance lessons, sacrifice, focus, train, and mind her own damn business and does not mess with anybody. She sticks close to her family. She never gossiped or put anybody else down, to make herself feel better,” Mama Tina wrote. “She never wasted her time on being jealous, she was taught very early on that her time and energy could be better used to focus on herself, to practice and perfect her craft. So she complimented others. and remained humble.”

She continued,

“She was inspired and respectful and paid homage to those great artists that came before her. She gave back to her community. She has never used someone else’s name to get publicity or attention for herself. No one lives rent free in her head because she is obsessed with them or jealous of them. She has also NEVER constantly, criticized others looks, talent, and character. Has never lied on, or started false rumors about others, has never started one sided beefs with anyone, to get her name on mainstream media outlets or be relevant or in the current news. She chose to rely on her talent and hard work and her own name. But if she has helped you stay relevant or to get your name in the press. I’m very happy she could help you. You’re welcome! God bless You.”

She finished her dragging by thanking those who’ve shown love to Bey and letting the hit dogs who may holler know that they’re waiting for their responses saying,

“But if the shoe fits, I’m sure we will be hearing from you.”

After closing out yet another successful show as one of the style and design minds behind the iconic onstage looks of Mrs. Knowles-Carter, Mama Tina clearly had time to serve the scalding hot tea to Beyoncé haters worldwide. And ya know what? Go off, mama! It’s not the first time that she’s stepped into her Instagram captions to snatch a wig or two, as she’s often come to the defense of her bonus daughter Kelly, son-in-law, Jay-Z, and her baby girl, Solange. She’s also said that Beyoncé has got on her case in the past about addressing the haters, but it’s clear that Mama Tina is not letting anything slide.

Mama Tina’s Instagram feed is not only a place for setting the record straight; she also often uses her platform to show love. During the Cowboy Carter Tour she took time to post herself with several of the celebrities who came out to support Bey, including SWV. She revealed that the group were like surrogate big sisters to the original Destiny’s Child members and that the Sistas With Voices took them under their wing and paved the way for them. So special!