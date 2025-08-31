Trump Strips Secret Service Security For Kamala Harris Ahead Of Her Book Tour

President Donald Trump revoked former Vice President Kamala Harris’ Secret Service protection in a letter dated Thursday.

Under federal law, former vice presidents receive six months of Secret Service protection after leaving office. CNN reports that Harris’ standard coverage expired on July 21. However, then-President Joe Biden signed a directive — not publicly disclosed until now — that extended Harris’ protection for an additional year.

Trump’s order canceled that extension.

Trump’s memorandum

In a letter titled “Memorandum for the Secretary of Homeland Security,” Trump wrote:

“You are hereby authorized to discontinue any security-related procedures previously authorized by Executive Memorandum, beyond those required by law, for the following individual, effective September 1, 2025: Former Vice President Kamala D. Harris.”

In CNN, a Secret Service official states the order came from the White House. The decision was not based on a new security review or threat assessment, and agency leadership did not raise objections.

Scope of coverage

Harris’ detail previously included a rotating team of agents, ranging from a dozen to several dozen, providing 24-hour security. Secret Service protection also included monitoring of threat intelligence, as well as online and electronic communications.

With the revocation, that coverage will no longer apply. Harris’ home in Los Angeles will also cease to be protected by federal agents.

CNN cites security experts who estimate the cost of maintaining an equivalent level of private protection could reach millions of dollars annually.

Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, lost his personal detail on July 21 under the standard rules for a former vice president’s spouse.

Harris’ upcoming public role

The change comes as Harris prepares to embark on a multi-city book tour for her upcoming memoir “107 Days,” which will be released on September 23. It will be her most high-profile public engagement since leaving office, during which she has made only limited appearances.

Kirsten Allen, a senior adviser to Harris, told CNN:

“The Vice President is grateful to the United States Secret Service for their professionalism, dedication, and unwavering commitment to safety.”

Reactions from California officials

CNN reports Newsom and Bass discussed potential alternative protections for Harris through state or local resources.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom was briefed on the decision late Thursday. His spokesperson Bob Salladay states:

“The safety of our public officials should never be subject to erratic, vindictive political impulses.”

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass also responded:

“This is another act of revenge following a long list of political retaliation in the form of firings, the revoking of security clearances and more. This puts the former Vice President in danger and I look forward to working with the Governor to make sure Vice President Harris is safe in Los Angeles.”

The Bigger Picture

Presidents and presidential candidates frequently face security threats. Trump himself survived two assassination attempts during his campaign last year.

Harris, as the first woman and first Black woman to serve as vice president, faced particular security concerns during her term and while she campaigned for president. Those concerns persisted well into January of this year.

How does it make sense to strip away protections from the first Black woman to hold the vice presidency, especially while she’s reentering public life?