Celebrity

Social Media Reacts To Summer Walker's Mystery Mister At VMAs

Gimme Sugar: Here’s What Happened When R&Swirlin’ Summer Walker Stepped Out With A Mystery Uncle Daddy At The 2025 MTV VMAs

Social media reactions to Summer Walker's mystery mister at the 2025 MTV VMAs

Published on September 9, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1 of 12

2025 MTV Video Music Awards

Source: Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for MTV

After years of (unsuccessfully) dating her type, recovering YN survivor Summer Walker stepped out with a mystery uncle daddy in a hilariously random surprise that trended during this year’s MTV VMAs show.

2025 MTV Video Music Awards

Source: Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

The “Girls Need Love” singer was all smiles with the unidentified gentleman who packed on the PDA the entire night as the official departure from ‘her type.’

To celebrate her release from the shackles of YNdom, she commemorated the moment with an Instagram post, captioned, ‘f*** my type.’

Naturally, ET‘s Denny Directo attempted to get the scoop on Summer’s ‘special friend’ before the singer swiftly shut down the question during the interview, saying, “Mind y’all business.”

But her mystery mister did reveal that they met through a “mutual friend in L.A.”

This comes months after Summer announced the split from Rico Recklezz in May after a brief somethingship that baffled fans.

“Yes I’m single but don’t be weird now y’all. I can’t even think about f*ckin w another man,” she said in a post while teasing her new album.

“I love Rico. He really is a sweet man when he wants to be… That’s my Pumkin for life, things just didn’t align how we wanted cause we from two different worlds. Let’s move on now n not create false narratives…”

The eccentric rapper was the latest of her, uh, interesting romantic choices that include Lil Meech, Coop Cashington, and the father of her twin boys, LBRD Pharoh (whose real name is Larry Lambert).

Now, several disappointments later, it appears that Summer is finally shaking things up with her ‘special friend’ who we’re sure will be identified in the coming days.

What was your reaction to Summer’s uncle daddy surprise? Tell us down below and peep the social media hysteria over her VMAs date on the flip.

SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
123456789101112

Related Tags

Newsletter summer walker VMAS Red Carpet VMAs tweets
More from Bossip
Latest News
Latto x 21 Savage

Is It Giving Baecation? Latto & 21 Savage Reignite Romance Rumors In Seemingly Boo’d Up Boat Pics

Actor Jussie Smollett Appears Outside Of Court After It Was Announced That All Charges Have Been Dropped Against Him
15 Items

Hoax? Police Corruption? Or A Scheme That Todd Set Up? Netflix’s ‘The Truth About Jussie Smollett?’ Sends Social Media Spiraling Into A FRENZY

Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia attend "Single Not Searching" Premiere Hosted By Lisa Raye

You Got It, Big Money! Porsha Williams Claims Simon Guobadia Owes Her $700K After He Reveals Alleged ‘RHOA’ Star’s Income

Denzel Washington and A$AP Rocky attend FRANCE-FILM-FESTIVAL-CANNES

I’m Leaving With Something! Denzel Washington Hilariously Hijacks A$AP Rocky’s Watch Mid-Interview: ‘That Watch Is Gone!’

Allan Mueses Mugshot
2 Items

Former #LHHMIA Star Allan Mueses Arrested & Charged With 4 Counts Of Sexual Assault

Fans Back Metro Boomin After Young Thug Says Drake Callously Called For Beats Soon After His Mom’s Passing

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close