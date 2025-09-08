Stars, Surprises & Summer’s Seasoned Swirl: Funniest Tweets From The 2025 MTV VMAs

Celebrity

Funniest Tweets From The 2025 MTV VMAs

Funniest Tweets From The 2025 MTV VMAs

Social media reactions to the star-studded 2025 VMAs

Published on September 8, 2025

2025 MTV Video Music Awards - Show

Source: Manny Carabel/Getty Images for MTV

Last night’s somewhat star-studded MTV VMAs show had a little bit of everything: smitten Summer Walker exchanging heart eyes with a mystery uncle zaddy, performances by sombr, Conan Gray, Megan Moroney, Alex Warren and Bailey Zimmerman (whoever they are), GloRilla linking up with Busta Rhymes, and more.

Hosted by BIG ELLY aka LL Cool J (who made quite the entrance in a Will Castro-customized 2026 Jeep Grand Wagoneer), the big night belonged to Mariah Carey who was honored with the Video Vanguard Award for her lifetime of music excellence.

In the most Mariah performance ever, she performed a medley of hits that included “Sugar Sweet,” “Fantasy (Bad Boy Remix),” “Obsessed,” and “We Belong Together.”

Other standout moments included Busta running through his timeless hits with special guest GloRilla after winning the first-ever MTV VMA Rock The Bells Visionary Award.

Booked and unbothered amid his ex-BFF Young Thug’s viral crash out, Gunna popped out for a special VMA Halftime show performance of “Won’t Stop.”

Ahead of her highly anticipated new album, Doja Cat shut down the stage with a show-stopping performance of her latest single, “Jealous Type.”

Also worth noting was the Love Island takeover with Ace, Nic, and vibrant villa vixen Olandria cementing her IT-Girl status in a ravishing red look.

Nic and Ace also had their moments in the spotlight during the fan favorites’ seemingly never-ending promo tour after the villa.

What was your fave moment of the VMAs (if you watched)? Tell us down below and peep the funniest tweets from the show on the flip.

