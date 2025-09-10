Celebrity

Glamour Girlies Who Served Winning Looks At The 2025 US Open

Pretty Girls Love Tennis! A Gallery Of Glamour Girlies, Classy Creators & Sporty Stunners Who Served Winning Looks At The 2025 US Open

Compilation of dynamic Black women who stunned at this year's US Open

Published on September 10, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1 of 22

Celebrities Attend The 2025 US Open Tennis Championships - Day 10

Source: XNY/Star Max/GC Images

A timeee was had at this year’s star-studded US Open that brought out the finest (and flyest) influencers, culture-shifters, and stars including H.E.R., Simone Biles, Issa Rae, Lori Harvey, and everyone’s favorite new IT-GIRL Olandria to the glamorous affair in the heart of Flushing, NY.

Whether you cared about tennis or not didn’t matter amidst a dynamic cavalcade of winning looks, $100 chicken nuggets with caviar, and exquisite vibes curated by a bevy of brands including Cadillac (the official vehicle of the Open), Burberry, Grey Goose, and more.

At the center of it all was former NCAA tennis champion-turned-content creator Ayan Broomfield who brought amazing Black women together for fellowship, picture-perfect selfies, and themed cocktails in exclusive suites.

With social media’s undivided attention, the Founder of Ayan’s Aces–a bold initiative where she partners with brands to bring Black women to tennis tournaments–made history with Grey Goose by hosting the first-ever Black women suite at the US Open.

And yes, the Honey Deuce cocktails were flowing!

My focus was to showcase Black female influencers, fill a room with successful Black women, and use each individual platform to get this message out,” said Broomfield in an interview with W Magazine. “In all my years of attending tennis tournaments, hosting the Ayan’s Aces suite was the most meaningful experience.”

One of the beautiful things about tennis is that it’s global,” she continued. “I’ve been really focused on getting it done here in the U.S., just because of familiarity and access, but I want women of color all over the world to be able to experience tennis matches.

Will you be making your way to the US Open (or any sporting event) soon? Tell us down below and enjoy our gallery of glamour girlies who served winning looks at the US Open on the flip.

SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
12345678910111213141516171819202122

Related Tags

cadillac Issa Rae Lori Harvey Love Island Newsletter shenseea Simone Biles US OPEN
More from Bossip
Latest News
Latto x 21 Savage

Is It Giving Baecation? Latto & 21 Savage Reignite Romance Rumors In Seemingly Boo’d Up Boat Pics

Actor Jussie Smollett Appears Outside Of Court After It Was Announced That All Charges Have Been Dropped Against Him
15 Items

Hoax? Police Corruption? Or A Scheme That Todd Set Up? Netflix’s ‘The Truth About Jussie Smollett?’ Sends Social Media Spiraling Into A FRENZY

Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia attend "Single Not Searching" Premiere Hosted By Lisa Raye

You Got It, Big Money! Porsha Williams Claims Simon Guobadia Owes Her $700K After He Reveals Alleged ‘RHOA’ Star’s Income

Denzel Washington and A$AP Rocky attend FRANCE-FILM-FESTIVAL-CANNES

I’m Leaving With Something! Denzel Washington Hilariously Hijacks A$AP Rocky’s Watch Mid-Interview: ‘That Watch Is Gone!’

Allan Mueses Mugshot
2 Items

Former #LHHMIA Star Allan Mueses Arrested & Charged With 4 Counts Of Sexual Assault

Summer Walker and her "Special Friend" attend 2025 MTV Video Music Awards

‘F**k My Type!’ Summer Walker Pops Out With PeePaw PDA At MTV VMAs, Elderly Entanglement Sparks ‘Sugar Daddy’ Speculation With ‘Special Friend’

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close