H.E.R. Sparks Heart Eye Hysteria Over Oscar Party Slay

Beauty Is H.E.R. Name: Hitmaking Hottie Sparks Heart Eye Hysteria Over Vanity Fair Oscar Party Slay

Published on March 7, 2025

Beauty is H.E.R. name

2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

 

All eyes were on H.E.R. at the glitzy Vanity Fair Oscar Party that attracted many of entertainment’s hottest stars including Keke Palmer, Halle Berry, Teyana Taylor, Victoria Monét, Kelly Rowland, Megan Thee Stallion, Coco Jones, Ice Spice, and many more.

The Grammy-winning songstress stunned in a curve-caressing Valdrin Sahiti dress while dripping in luxurious jewels from the Chopard Red Carpet and Haute Joaillerie Collections. Whew!

“I feel the most beautiful when I’m happy, when I’m having a good time, and when I’m chilling,” she said in a 2022 interview with Allure. “When my hair is natural and I have a little bit of makeup on — or when I do it myself, actually. Anything that I do myself and put some effort into, that’s when I feel beautiful.”

Hosted by Radhika Jones, the glamorous affair served as yet another showcase of Black Hollywood’s elegance with Lizzo making a statement with her slimmed-down figure.

“I did it,” she said on Instagram back in January, per Today. “Today when I stepped on my scale, I reached my weight release goal. I haven’t seen this number since 2014! Let this be a reminder you can do anything you put your mind to. Time for new goals!”

Other standout stunners included Tems, Ciara, Doja Cat, Gabrielle Union, Serena Williams, Taraji P. Henson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Danielle Brooks, Niecy Nash-Betts, and Da’Vine Joy Randolph.

But it was H.E.R. who sent social media into a tizzy over her stunning slayyy.

She also made sure to shout out Black women in an epic photo from the lavish Gold Party posted on her Instagram page.

Do you think H.E.R. should ditch the shades altogether? Tell us down below and peep the social media hysteria over the stunning Vanity Fair Oscar party look on the flip.

