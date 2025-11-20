Close
Bravo Boss Says NeNe Leakes Can Come Back To The Network

The Door Is Open! Bravo Boss Frances Berwick Says NeNe Leakes Can Come Back To The Network As Andy Cohen Confirms He’s Communicating With The Housewife

According to Bravo leadership, the door remains open for NeNe Leakes to come back to the network, as Andy Cohen reveals he's been in touch.

Published on November 20, 2025

It’s looking more and more like fans could be seeing NeNe Leakes on their TV screens again!

Nene Leakes, Andy Cohen, and Frances Berwick
Source: Prince Williams / Jerritt Clark

During BravoCon 2025, Bravo Chairman Frances Berwick—who oversees not only Bravo, but all unscripted content on Peacock and NBCUniversal—gave some encouraging words to fans hoping for NeNe’s return to Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Berwick talked to Variety about how the network plans to celebrate Real Housewives turning 20, and which former Bravo stars might be welcomed back to the network. When asked about the possibility of Leakes’ return, the Bravo boss didn’t mince her words.

“Is there ever a way back for NeNe between Bravo and Andy Cohen?” the outlet asked, to which Berwick replied: “We’ve had NeNe on red carpet shows for E!—we have worked with NeNe since then.”

When asked directly about a possible return to RHOA, she went on to say, “Yes, she can be on a show again.”

This confirmation from Berwick comes after Real Housewives EP Andy Cohen revealed that he and NeNe have been in contact. During a panel at BravoCon 2025, Andy revealed that he and NeNe had texted each other in the past couple of months. While it was a seemingly inconsequential comment, it was enough to give fans hope, causing a stir on social media.

Leakes left #RHOA during failed contract negotiations for Season 13, going on to file a lawsuit against Bravo for racial discrimination and a hostile work environment. The lawsuit was eventually dropped following a private settlement reached out of court by all parties. In the years since, fans and Housewives like Drew Sidora and Kandi Burruss have been vocal about wanting her back.

Now that the higher-ups at Bravo have admitted they’re open to a NeNe comeback, it looks like the door is wide open for all parties. The former reality star has said she’d do it for the fans if the conditions were right, so now, it seems like it all comes down to negotiations.

Earlier this year, NeNe told BOSSIP that she’s open to returning to Bravo and pointed out that she has already hosted several projects for NBCUniversal, showcasing just how amicable their relationship has become.

“I see the clips and I see the comments that people make—people think that I’m in a bad place with Bravo or NBC, and that is just not the case,” said NeNe to Managing Editor Dani Canada. “There’s been so much talk. We’ve actually cleared all of our disagreements; we’ve actually sat at the same table and worked through these things. We’ve worked with all of that stuff.”

She continued,

“And then sometimes I think people are not thinking I’m working for NBC. You know, when you see me hosting the Oscars or the Emmys on the red carpet, they own those carpets, and if we were in some sort of beef, they would not have me on their carpets. I just think that people don’t really see it like that. They don’t really get that. NBC owns Bravo, and we are in an okay place. We are dating, so I think it’s slow, but so far, all is well.”

BravoCon Nene Leakes NeNe Leakes Andy Cohen News RHOA

