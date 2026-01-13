Close
Devastating Deltas Setting Standards In The Divine Nine

BadDST Deltas In The Land! A Gallery Of Devastating Divas Serving Looks While Setting Standards In The Divine Nine

Our annual celebration of thee Devastating Divas of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

Published on January 13, 2026
Happy Founders’ Day!

Source: IG: @morghanchambers

It’s a beautiful day to salute the dynamic women of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. celebrating 113 years of sisterhood, scholarship, and service as thee Devastating Divas of the Divine Nine.

Founded by 22 women at Howard University in 1913, the storied organization blossomed from a collective desire to promote academic excellence while providing assistance to those in need.

In March of 1913, the Founders performed their first public act by participating in the Women’s Suffrage March in Washington, D.C.

For over a century, they’ve provided support with key programs under the sorority’s Five-Point Programmatic Thrust: Economic Development, Educational Development, International Awareness, Physical/Mental Health, and Political Awareness.

Since its founding, more than 300,000 women have joined the sisterhood of predominantly Black, college educated women.

Today, the globally revered sorority has 1,000 collegiate and alumnae chapters located in the United States, Canada, Japan (Tokyo and Okinawa), Germany, the Virgin Islands, Bermuda, the Bahamas, Jamaica, and the Republic of Korea.

Notable members of the organization include Ledisi, Cicely Tyson, Shirley Chisholm, Aretha Franklin, Angela Bassett, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Mara Brock Akil, Andra Day, Keshia Knight Pulliam, Brandee Evans, K. Michelle, and many more dedicated to provide assistance and support in local communities throughout the world.

How are you celebrating the Deltas today? Tell us down below and enjoy our gallery of the most devastating Deltas in the game on the flip.

