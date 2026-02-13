Close
Stefon Diggs Shares Cryptic Post Amid Cardi B Breakup Rumors

Stefon Diggs Shares Cryptic Post Amid Cardi B Breakup Rumors, Pleads Not Guilty To Assault Allegation

Stefon Diggs has the internet reading between every line after posting a cryptic Instagram carousel.

Published on February 13, 2026
AFC Championship Game: New England Patriots v Denver Broncos
Source: Lauren Leigh Bacho / Getty

Heartbreak, reflection, or just post-Super Bowl blues? Stefon Diggs sparked speculation this week after posting a cryptic Instagram carousel days after the Patriots’ loss to the Seahawks and amid rumors that his relationship with Cardi B has ended. Not only that, but the NFL wide receiver also made his first court appearance in connection with felony strangulation and misdemeanor assault charges.

While Cardi B tours across the country virtually unfazed, Diggs is making cryptic posts online. According to People, the wide receiver dropped a 20-slide post filled with motivational quotes, game-day flicks, and subtle messages that fans believe hint at more than just football frustrations.

“Gratitude and Fear cannot coexist in the same space… a reminder to control what you can control, remain thankful and stay motivated,” he captioned the post, complete with crown and eight ball emojis. One slide read, “Luck didn’t bring me this far… God did.” Another stated, “The best way to appreciate something is to be without it for a while.”

Diggs also turned off comments on Instagram, which only fueled speculation.

The timing raised eyebrows because breakup rumors with girlfriend Cardi B began swirling just one day after the big game. Fans noticed the two appeared to unfollow each other shortly after the loss.

Cardi was in attendance at the Super Bowl, but not necessarily for Diggs. The rapper showed up to support Bad Bunny during his halftime performance. She was seen dancing alongside other celebrities inside the La Casita set piece. She later posted herself singing along from a car.

When asked at a Super Bowl party if she had an inspiring message for Diggs ahead of the game, Cardi simply said, “Good luck,” before walking away.

The couple first sparked dating rumors in October 2024 and confirmed their relationship in June 2025. They welcomed their first child together in November 2025, making the alleged social media unfollow even more noticeable.

Meanwhile, Diggs is also facing serious legal issues. As reported by USA Today, the wide receiver pleaded not guilty on Feb. 13 to felony strangulation and misdemeanor assault charges stemming from a December 2025 incident involving his former personal chef. 

His attorney called the allegations false and said Diggs expects to be exonerated. The New England Patriots released a statement saying Diggs “categorically denies the allegations” and that the organization will cooperate with authorities.

