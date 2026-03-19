Close
Celebrity

Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 136

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 136

Feast your eyes on the hottest thirst traps of the week!

Published on March 19, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1 of 18

You know what it is!

2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Mark Guiducci Arrivals
Source: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Back at it again with this week’s hottest thirst traps that dropped during an eventful week dominated by Michael B. Jordan winning Best Actor at the Oscars, ‘Blacker’ Jack Harlow’s new Ritz&B album in the key of gluten-free, Tina Knowles’ gumbo booth causing a commotion at Houston Rodeo, Destiny’s Child alum Farrah Franklin responding to Terrence Howard’s claims he passed on Beyoncé, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with La La Anthony making her return to the series after stunning at NYC Asian-Fusion hotspot Sei Less.

The booked and busy media maven celebrated the popular restaurant’s limited-edition, signature dish called the “La La Lo Mein” cheffed up in her honor as part of its Women’s History Month celebration.

La La worked directly with Sei Less chef Allen Ma to conceptualize and develop the new dish featuring lo mein noodles with shrimp, lobster, pineapple, pumpkin, red bell pepper, baby bok choy and La La’s secret sauce. Whew!

“I’ve eaten at Sei Less and known Dara for years, so getting the chance to create my own signature dish during Women’s History Month felt extra special,” she said in a statement.

“It’s an incredible feeling to celebrate this moment while collaborating with a restaurant I genuinely love, and I’m excited for everyone to experience a dish that reflects both my personal taste and the vibrant energy of this place.”

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Chlöe Bailey stunning along with Kayla Nicole and Olandria giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Janelle Monáe, Porsha Williams, Kysre Gondrezick, and more, so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.

SEE ALSO
NEXT SLIDE
123456789101112131415161718

Related Tags

celebrity thirst traps Chloe Bailey hottest celebrity thirst traps Hottest Thirst Traps janelle monae Kayla Nicole Kysre Gondrezick La La Anthony Newsletter Porsha Williams summer thirst traps thirst trap thirst traps Yung Miami

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Bossip

    You May Also Like

    F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas

    If You Know, You Know: Inside Jay-Z & Beyoncé’s Gold Party After The Oscars

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
    Legends of the Summer: Justin Timberlake & Jay-Z Tour - New York

    Umlaut JAŸ-Z Performing 2 Nights At Yankee Stadium In July

    Hip-Hop Wired
    The Chi

    'The Chi' Signs Off: Paramount+ Shares First Look Photos From Its Final Season

    Global Grind
    2025 Jazz In The Gardens Music Festival

    Angela Simmons' NY Yankees Fitted Cap Corset Sends X Into A Frenzy: See Her Viral Look & Reactions

    MadameNoire
    Latest Stories
    2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Mark Guiducci - Arrivals
    Celebrity  |  Sammy Approved

    Beautifully Booed Up: Ava DuVernay Debuts ‘Her Honey,’ Proudly Poses With Deliciously Dapper Mystery Man At The Oscars

    Comment
    98th Oscars - Press Room
    13:46
    Celebrity  |  Danielle Canada

    ‘The Black Watch’ Post-Oscars Edition: BOSSIP & Cassius Recap The Wins, Wows & Wild Snubs Of The Academy Awards

    Comment
    Jack Harlow attends A24's "Marty Supreme" New York Premiere
    5 Items
    New Music  |  lexdirects

    Aijuswanaspeaktothemanager! Bafflingly ‘Blacker’ Jack Harlow Gets ‘D’Anglo’ Dragged To ‘Ol’ Dirty Alabaster’ Abyss For ‘Neocolonial Soul Album’

    Comment
    Kelly Rowland, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, and Chloe Bailey
    Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

    Gold & Gowns: Kelly Rowland, Chlöe Bailey, And More Stars Celebrate The Oscars At Beyoncé & Jay-Z’s After-Party

    Comment
    12 Items
    Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

    So Stunning: Celebs Sparkle, Sizzle & Slay Vanity Fair’s Oscars After-Party

    Comment

    Bossip

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Close