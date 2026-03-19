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Usher And Justin Bieber Confrontation At Beyoncé’s Oscar Party

R&Beef: Usher And Justin Bieber Had Heated Confrontation At Beyoncé’s Oscars Party Reportedly As A-Listers Looked On

Published on March 19, 2026
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Source: Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

In what sounds like the plot of a very chaotic Hollywood fever dream, Usher and Justin Bieber reportedly got into a heated confrontation at an Oscars after-party hosted by none other than Beyoncé and Jay-Z—because of course they did. 

According to TMZ, the two artists had what’s being described as an “intense” exchange that may or may not have flirted with turning physical, depending on who you ask. Some partygoers allegedly whispered about a possible fistfight, but sources close to Bieber insist things never crossed that line, just a lot of tension, raised voices, and vibes that could curdle champagne. 

Apparently, Usher approached Bieber with what sources called “energy and anger,” which is a polite way of saying he did not come over to compliment the décor. Bieber, for his part, didn’t exactly de-escalate the situation, and the two ended up locked in a brief but intense verbal clash before things fizzled out. 

What makes this whole situation extra eyebrow-raising is their history. Usher famously helped launch Bieber’s career back in the late 2000s, making this alleged spat feel less like random celebrity drama and more like a very public mentor-turned-maybe-not-so-friendly-anymore showdown. 

And the setting was stacked with celebs. As previously reported, the party guest list reportedly included stars like Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, and Michael B. Jordan, which means there were plenty of A-list witnesses casually sipping drinks while this awkward mini-drama unfolded nearby. 

Despite all the buzz, no one seems entirely sure what sparked the argument, how deep the tension goes, or whether this was a one-off flare-up or the latest chapter in a long-simmering rift. Usher’s camp hasn’t publicly responded, and Bieber’s side is, unsurprisingly, keeping things a bit vague. 

So, to recap: a legendary mentor, a global pop star, a room full of celebrities, and an Oscars after-party turned unexpectedly spicy. Hollywood, never change.

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