Close
Celebrity

Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 130

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 130

Feast your eyes on the hottest thirst traps of the week!

Published on February 5, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1 of 20

You know why we’re here!

83rd Annual Golden Globes - Arrivals
Source: Christopher Polk/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images

Back at it again with this week’s hottest thirst traps that dropped during an eventful week dominated by the star-studded Grammy Awards, Cher going viral for her hilarious Luther Vandros mix-up, Colman Domingo shattering social media with his stunning Joe Jackson transformation, Lewis Hamilton kanoodling with Kim K In Paris, Cam Newton admitting it’s impossible for him to have platonic relationships with attractive women, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Ari Lennox making her return to the series after announcing her ‘Vacancy’ Tour this Spring.

The shea butter stunner recently sent R&B lovers into a frenzy over her critically acclaimed new album Vacancy shaped by intention, patience, self-reflection, artistic freedom, and collaboration.

Produced by Live Nation, the 31-city tour kicks off on Sunday, April 12 at WAMU Theater in Seattle before making stops in Atlanta, Brooklyn, Toronto, Los Angeles, and more and closing things out in Charlotte at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre on Saturday, June 6.

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Saweetie delivering heat along with Lori Harvey and Rubi Rose giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Janerika Owens, Vicky Lauren, Monaleo, and more, so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.

SEE ALSO
PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
1234567891011121314151617181920

Related Tags

Ari Lennox celebrity thirst traps hottest celebrity thirst traps Hottest Thirst Traps Lori Harvey Monaleo Newsletter rubi rose saweetie summer thirst traps thirst trap thirst traps

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Bossip

    You May Also Like

    Overwatch

    'Overwatch' Ditches The 2, Unveils Five New Heroes Amid Major Overhaul

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Celebrity Blogger Necole Bitchie Hosts Party

    Maia Campbell Reveals LL Cool J Offered $60K A Month For Rehab

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
    Super Bowl LX - Anti-Counterfeiting Press Conference

    Super Bowl 2026 Commercials Are Crazy Expensive — Here’s The Breakdown

    Global Grind
    Serious thoughtful African student girl wearing glasses

    Triggered By Black History? Why Black History Month Is Making People Uncomfortable... Again

    MadameNoire
    Latest Stories
    Michael asset
    16 Items
    Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

    And The Oscar Goes To…Colman Domingo’s Mind-Blowing Transformation Into Joe Jackson Shatters Social Media, Stirs Up Even More ‘Michael’ Mania

    Comment
    Miss Quad x King
    2 Items
    Celebrity  |  Danielle Canada

    It’s A Wrap: ‘Married To Medicine’s’ Miss Quad Confirms Split From King, Her Homegirl Heavenly Slams ‘Attention-Seeking’ Salesman

    Comment
    Celebrities Attend Los Angeles Lakers v Atlanta Hawks
    Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

    ÇÅM ÑĒ₩TØÑ ŠÅ¥Š ÏT’Š ÏM₽ØŠŠÏßŁĒ FØR HÏM TØ HÅVĒ ₽ŁÅTØÑÏÇ RĒŁÅTÏØÑŠHÏ₽Š ₩ÏTH ÅTTRÅÇTÏVĒ ₩ØMĒÑ: ‘Ï’M ÑØT ÅßØŪT TØ ₽ŁÅ¥ THĒM GÅMĒŠ’

    Comment
    AFC Championship Game: New England Patriots v Denver Broncos
    Celebrity  |  Sammy Approved

    Ring Or Red Zone? Super Bowl-Bound Patriots Player Stefon Stays Vague On Possible Proposal To His ‘WAP’ WAG, Cardi B

    Comment
    R. Kelly
    2 Items
    Celebrity  |  lexdirects

    Reshona Landfair: Jane Doe From The R. Kelly Tape Breaks Her Silence, Says She Was Brainwashed By Singer—’I Was Empty’

    Comment

    Bossip

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Close