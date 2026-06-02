Subscribe
Close
Celebrity

Ray J Says His Health Is Taking A Backseat To New Boxing Career

Sir, Please Relax! Ray J Says He’s Doing ‘5 To 10’ More Boxing Bouts Before He Hangs It Up

Published on June 2, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Just days after suffering a brutal knockout loss in his mixed martial arts debut and being hospitalized, Ray J says he has no intention of hanging up his gloves, revealing he has already signed a contract for his next event, one of “5 to 10” he’s competing in.

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - February 26, 2019
Source: Roy Rochlin / Getty

The decision to keep fighting comes after Ray J went toe-to-toe with viral comedian Supa Hot Fire at streamer Adin Ross’ Brand Risk 14 event at the UFC Apex. After being caught square in the jaw by a devastating second-round right hook, Ray J collapsed to the canvas, ultimately forcing the referee to wave off the match. What seemed like a routine celebrity sports loss quickly mutated into a serious medical crisis when representatives confirmed the singer had been hospitalized immediately following the event.

Speaking directly from his hospital bed, Ray J cleared up speculation regarding the true nature of his extended stay, revealing that the knockout exacerbated his cardiac complications.

“My heart more than anything – it’s back down bad,” he said amid reports that he’s battling severe cardiovascular issues stemming from past years of substance abuse. Earlier this year, Ray J’s health took a turn as the singer suffered a massive scare when a severe bout of pneumonia exposed the fact that his heart was failing to pump blood effectively.

“My heart’s only beating 25 percent, but as long as I stay focused and stay on the right path, everything will be all right,” he shared in January. The situation grew even bleaker during a subsequent livestream that same month, where he claimed that medical professionals had given him months to live, stating, “2027 is definitely a wrap for me. That’s what they say.”

Some say the singer is fabricating his medical struggles for social media clout; both Ray J and his mother, Sonja Norwood, have aggressively pushed back against the skepticism.

Given the fragile state of Ray J’s health, most fans assumed his brief visit to combat sports was officially over. However, the singer took to Instagram to prove he is doubling down on his fighting career.

Instead of resting, Ray J announced that he has officially signed on to headline an upcoming event titled “The Back To School Brawl” on August 23. The singer revealed he will be competing at 215 pounds for a light heavyweight title, giving him roughly three months to recover from his current hospitalization and prepare.

In a video message shared with his followers, the singer confidently asserted that he believes he still has “5 to 10 more fights” left in him before he even considers retirement. He wrapped up his unexpected announcement by asking his loyal fanbase to keep him in their prayers as he initiates his next training camp.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

News

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Bossip

    You May Also Like

    Top Hair & Fashion Moments From The 2026 Roots Picnic That We're Still Talking About

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

    They Ready! — Tiffany Haddish & Lizzo Look 'Good As Hell' Ripping The Runway At The 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Fashion Show

    MadameNoire
    2003 MTV Video Music Awards - Show

    50 Cent Jokes Following Alleged Diddy Sex Tape Leak

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Idris Elba

    Idris Elba Officially Shuts Down Black Bond Dreams

    Global Grind
    Latest Stories
    The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
    5 Items
    Entertainment  |  lexdirects

    Lawd, Have Marcy! Cécred Cloud Bobbed JAŸ-Z Umlaut Unloads At Roots Picnic, Pummels Drake, Nicki Minaj, Dame Dash, Kanye West & Tory Lanez In Fiery Freestyle

    Comments
    20 Items
    Pop Culture  |  Maui Bigelow

    21 Black Beauties From The ’90s Who’ve Been Fine Forever

    Comments
    Big Mama Pop-Up Hosted By Latto
    Celebrity  |  imannmilner

    Big Mama, For Real! Latto Debuts Baby Girl, Blames Postpartum Depression For Retirement Announcement: ‘I’m Going Through It’

    Comments
    2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Red Carpet
    27 Items
    Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

    Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 146

    Comments
    Hot Girl Summer Swimwear by Megan Thee Stallion - Paraiso Miami Swim Week 2026 - Backstage/Front Row
    Entertainment  |  Samjah Iman

    Megan Thee Swimwear Stallion Sizzles & Slays Miami Swim Week, Causes Commotion With Baaawdy Baring Runway Show

    Comments

    Bossip

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close