Roger Fortson’s Mother Says Former Florida Deputy’s Manslaughter Trial Has Been Delayed 17 Times

Family grieves as ex-deputy's defense team repeatedly delays trial, allowing him time with family.

Airman's mother wants public acknowledgment that her son's death was unjustified, not just punishment.

Airman's military service makes his death at hands of 'domestic threat' cop even more tragic.

More than two years after U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Roger Fortson was fatally shot inside his Florida apartment, his family is STILL waiting for the former sheriff’s deputy charged in the killing to stand trial.

Source: Hurlburt Field/Facebook

According to the Atlanta Black Star, former Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputy Eddie Duran is scheduled to stand trial on Sept. 28 on a manslaughter charge after at least 17 delays since prosecutors filed charges against him in August 2024.

Fortson’s mother, Chantemekki “Meka” Fortson, said the repeated postponements have only compounded her family’s grief while they continue seeking accountability for her son’s death.

“For me, it just seems like it’s just a way to delay tactics,” Fortson told the Atlanta Black Star.

Meka Fortson said she believes Duran’s defense team has intentionally prolonged the proceedings, pointing to continuances that she believes have allowed the former deputy to spend additional time with his family.

“You’re not ready for trial, but you want to go on spring break with your kids. You want to go on summer vacation with your kids. You want to move to another state with your kids,” she said. “I think that’s a tactic they’re using as part of his defense.”

Family Still Searching For Accountability

The Atlanta Black Star reports that Duran was charged with one count of manslaughter with a firearm, a charge that carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison. He was released after posting a $100,000 bond and has remained out of custody while awaiting trial.

Although Fortson acknowledged she does not know what the outcome of the criminal case will be, she said her greatest concern is whether justice will ultimately prevail.

“My biggest fear is that hypocrisy might win, but I am hoping that he’s found guilty so it can be some accountability,” she said.

Rather than focusing on whatever punishment Duran could receive, Fortson said she simply wants public acknowledgment that her son should still be alive.

“I just want them to say that he was wrong for what he did to my child. I just want to hear, ‘He should not have killed Roger Fortson. Senior Airman Roger Fortson should still be alive.’ That’s all I want.”

Fortson also reflected on her son’s military service, saying his commitment to protecting others makes his death even more difficult to accept.

“He was protecting his country against foreign and domestic threats. He just did not know that the cop standing at his door was a domestic threat.”

What Happened Before The Trial Delays

As previously reported, the fatal shooting occurred on May 3, 2024, after Duran responded to what was reported as a domestic disturbance at Fortson’s apartment complex. Body camera footage later showed Fortson opening his apartment door while legally holding a firearm pointed toward the ground before Duran fired multiple rounds within seconds.

An internal affairs investigation later concluded Duran’s use of deadly force was not objectively reasonable, leading to his termination from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Previously reported by BOSSIP, the latest with the Fortson’s family was a federal civil lawsuit filed in 2025 against Duran, Okaloosa County Sheriff Eric Aden and the owner of the apartment complex, alleging negligence and failures that contributed to the shooting.

The civil case remains pending alongside the criminal proceedings.

What’s Next?

With jury selection expected to begin ahead of the Sept. 28 trial date, the criminal case will mark the first opportunity for a jury to determine whether Duran should be held criminally responsible for Fortson’s death.

After more than two years of delays, Fortson’s family says they are hoping the upcoming trial will finally provide answers and a measure of justice for the 23-year-old airman whose death sparked national outrage.