Messiness Over Messi? Drake’s $1.5M Bet On Argentina For World Cup Final Reignites ‘Curse’ Comedy Online

Soccer fans all over the world are holding their breath ahead of the sport’s biggest game, and it has everything to do with a prediction from the 6 God himself. Drake’s World Cup bet has reportedly been placed, offering up a staggering $1.5 million on Argentina to defeat Spain in the highly anticipated 2026 FIFA World Cup final at New York New Jersey Stadium.

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Taking to Instagram on Friday, the rapper shared a screenshot of his official digital betting slip via crypto-casino titan Stake, accompanied by the heavily loaded caption, “What’s that saying??? Better luck next time…say less.”

While a potential victory would yield a massive $5.175 million payout for the rapper, Argentina supporters are completely spiraling over the announcement. Due to the dreaded, long-running superstition known across the sports world as the “Drake Curse,” Argentina fans are shaking in their boots. As previously reported, the Drake curse is where teams, fighters, and athletes seem to choke or face big losses the moment the Toronto superstar publicly backs them.

As proof of the Drake curse being real, just weeks ago, Drake famously suffered an $1 million loss after wagering heavily on UFC star Conor McGregor’s highly anticipated return against Max Holloway, according to Complex. In a shocking turn of events that perfectly mirrored the curse’s track record, McGregor’s right knee completely gave out just over a minute into the first round.

Even more triggering for soccer fans is how Drake’s World Cup bet from 2022 played out. During the historic Qatar final between Argentina and France, the rapper actually correctly predicted that Lionel Messi’s squad would take home the trophy. However, because his specific high-stakes wager was placed strictly on a win within the standard 90 minutes of regulation time, the late-game French comeback pushed the match into extra time. Though Argentina went on to win the tournament via penalty shootout, Drake still technically lost his $1 million stake because the game wasn’t decided within standard regulation. History appears to be repeating itself in 2026, as his current $1.5 million ticket is once again tied strictly to a 90-minute regulation victory.

The rapper’s high-roller gambling habits have even drawn intense scrutiny from his musical peers. During their explosive, headline-making lyrical war, Compton icon Kendrick Lamar explicitly targeted the rapper’s relationship with Stake on the ruthless diss track “Meet the Grahams,” dropping heavy bars alleging that the OVO head has deep-seated spending, drinking, and gambling issues.

Despite the public trolling, the OVO founder isn’t exactly sweating the financial risk. He recently headlined a massive commercial campaign for Stake where he was seen celebrating a supposed $30 million platform win, giving him more than enough capital to continue laying down massive sports wagers. Nevertheless, his relationship with the betting platform has also landed him in hot water. The rapper is currently navigating a wave of legal trouble, including a multi-million dollar federal civil lawsuit filed by Virginia residents who allege that Stake.us operates as an deceptive online gambling scheme designed to skirt state gaming laws. To make matters weirder, the lawsuit even alleges that the platform’s financial tools were used to fund illicit “music botting campaigns” to artificially inflate streaming numbers across major digital service providers.

As the sports betting drama continues, the fans are excited to gather at MetLife Stadium for the final game. The 2026 final pits defending world champions Argentina against European powerhouse Spain, creating the ultimate passing-of-the-torch narrative.