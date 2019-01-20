Faith-Filled Russell Wilson Christianly Claps Back At Forlorn Future’s ‘Ciara Controlled’ Comments

In the name of the father, the son, and the HOW YOU STILL SPITEFUL, spirit…

Russell Wilson Responds To Future’s “Ciara Controlled” Comments

Russell Wilson clearly caught wind of what came out the mouth of an ex-Actavis sipper bitterly spewing shade his way.

As previously reported people were appalled to hear Future say in a Beats 1 interview that Russell’s “controlled by Ciara” in their happy and harmonious marriage.

“He do exactly what she tell him to do!” said Future. “I feel like he not being a man in that position. He not tellin’ her, ‘Chill out with that on the internet. Don’t even talk to him. I’m your husband! You better not even bring Future’s name up!’ If that was me, she couldn’t even bring his name up,” he added.

And while fans went codeine crazy on Future for his words, Russell Wilson instead took the high road and sent a classy message Future’s way.

“All that matters. #Love,” Russell captioned a photo of his daughter Sienna and his stepson little Future rubbing noses.

I mean, how much more adorable can you get??? The Wilson household looks like a fun-filled home filled with hymnals, eight-counts and non-toxic f-boys bewildered that their ex grew tired of their Dirty Sprite shenanigans.

It’s clear that Russell’s unbothered by Future being a double-cup cry baby, and now mama Ciara’s got something to say too.